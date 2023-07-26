"No words" - Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs appalled by BBC reporter asking Morocco Women's World Cup captain if teammates are lesbians

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, was shocked when a BBC reporter asked the Moroccan Women's World Cup team captain Ghizlane Chebbak about the sexual orientation of her teammates.

During the post-match press conference following Morocco's 6-0 loss to Germany in their opening FIFA Women's World Cup game, a BBC reporter posed a controversial and intrusive question to Chebbak. The reporter asked if any of her teammates were lesbians.

This line of questioning was deemed inappropriate due to the fact that homosexuality is punishable by up to five years in prison in Morocco. Concerns were raised that such a question could potentially create difficulties for Chebbak upon her return to her home country.

Rennae Stubbs was appalled by the highly intrusive question posed to Ghizlane Chebbak by the BBC journalist. Stubbs stated that she had "no words" after learning about it and expressed her hope that the journalist would face consequences for their actions.

"I really hope this guy, whoever he is, was sent home after this. No words!" Stubbs tweeted.

"We will never know" - Rennae Stubbs on potentially guiding Serena Williams to 24-25 Grand Slam titles with earlier involvement

Serena Williams and Rennae Stubbs at the 2022 US Open

Rennae Stubbs had previously commented on the potential impact she could have had on Serena Williams' Grand Slam title count had they teamed up earlier in their careers.

Stubbs joined Williams' team in August 2022, just in time for the US Open. The American Major marked the grand finale of the 23-time Grand Slam champion's illustrious career. It was also Williams' last attempt to match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Majors.

Serena Williams began her 2022 US Open campaign with a dominant straight-sets win over Danka Kovinic. She followed it up with a remarkable upset, defeating the then-World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit, thus becoming the oldest woman to conquer a top-three player.

However, the pursuit of extending her Grand Slam record was abruptly halted in the third round, where Williams lost to Ajla Tomljanovic.

During a Q&A session with fans on social media, Rennae Stubbs was asked if she could have potentially coached Serena Williams to 24-25 Grand Slam titles had she joined the former World No. 1's team earlier.

"If you'd joined Serena's team earlier, do you think you could have helped her to 24/25?" the fan asked.

"We will never know," Rennae Stubbs responded with a winking emoji.

