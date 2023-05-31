"Nobody asked me for advice, they do as they please" - Sloane Stephens on French Open scheduling only men's matches for night session

A French Open finalist herself, Sloane Stephens was forced to think about the last time, if ever, she had played a night session match in Paris.

A year after the claycourt Slam courted significant criticism for only scheduling only one women's match for the night session — the big ticket-seller — little seems to have changed. The first four night session matches of the 2023 tournament have all featured only men's players.

Responding to a question about the same, Stephens said the tournament did not seek her advice on the issue and continued to do "as they please."

"Nobody asked me for advice on what they should do," Sloane Stephens said. "So it's their tournament. They do as they please."

The former US Open winner did, however, mention that she has been a part of a lot of conversation about "equality" in the sport in her capacity as a player council member. The same, however, she felt, has fallen on deaf ears.

"I'm on the player council, and we've had a lot of conversations about this, and we've had a lot of conversations about equality," the American said. "Obviously your statement says it there, four out of four men's matches. That's not what we talk about. That's not what we're about. So there's really not much to say about it."

Hopeful, Stephens said the conversation continues to take place before and after tournaments. She was quick to add that during tournaments, it was in players' best interest to focus on their performance.

"Yeah, I think those conversations are always happening," Sloane Stephens said. "During the tournament we all are playing the tournament, so our main goal and focus isn't preaching to them on what they should be doing."

"Probably a different tournament completely" - Sloane Stephens on playing night matches at French Open

Sloane Stephens after winning her first-round match at the French Open.

Stephens did concede that playing a night session match at the French Open would probably feel like playing at a different tournament altogether.

Notably, with temperatures dropping in the evening, the courts tend to get slower and the ball flies less through the air.

Stephens said getting a chance to play at the night session, currently being hosted only at Court Philippe Chatrier, would completely change the tournament "dynamics."

"Yeah, I would say it's probably just a different tournament completely playing at night," Sloane Stephens said. "Every single time I've played here, my last -- I don't even know how many French Opens I've played -- there hasn't been a night match. I think it kind of completely changes the dynamic of the tournament in itself."

