"Nobody knew who Leylah Fernandez or Emma Radacanu was last year, you have to give them exposure to make them known" - Rennae Stubbs criticises French Open for not prioritising women's matches

The French Open has come under immense criticism this year for its scheduling, especially on the women's side of the draw.

French Open director Amelie Mauresmo's comments about the lack of appeal for women's tennis did not sit well with former World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs, who took to Twitter to express her displeasure.

"Nobody knew who Leylah Fernandez or Emma Radacanu was last year @usopen but because we gave them top billing and LOTS of media attention they were the story of the tournament AND Novak was going for a calendar grand slam! U have to give them the exposure to make them known!," Rennae Stubbs tweeted.

Rennae Stubbs OLY @rennaestubbs @jon_wertheim Nobody knew who Leylah Fernandez or Emma Radacanu was last year @usopen but because we gave them top billing and LOTS of media attention they were the story of the tournament AND Novak was going for a calendar grand slam! U have to give them the exposure to make them known! @jon_wertheim Nobody knew who Leylah Fernandez or Emma Radacanu was last year @usopen but because we gave them top billing and LOTS of media attention they were the story of the tournament AND Novak was going for a calendar grand slam! U have to give them the exposure to make them known!

Amelie Mauresmo, a former world No. 1 herself, defended Roland Garros' scheduling at a press conference, saying she didn't 'feel bad or unfair' about it.

"In this era that we are in right now, I don’t feel, and as a woman, former woman’s player, I don’t feel bad or unfair saying that right now you have more attraction, more attractivity, can you say that? Appeal? That’s the general (factor), for the men’s matches," Mauresmo said.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Think this will land roughly in WTA circles… Asked by @CWhitakerSport about only picking a women’s match once out of 10 times to be the “match of the day,” #RolandGarros tournament director Amelie Mauresmo searched for the word to say that women’s tennis is less appealing now.Think this will land roughly in WTA circles… Asked by @CWhitakerSport about only picking a women’s match once out of 10 times to be the “match of the day,” #RolandGarros tournament director Amelie Mauresmo searched for the word to say that women’s tennis is less appealing now.Think this will land roughly in WTA circles… https://t.co/GgzJAL9pDI

French Open draws flak for late night matches

2022 French Open - Day Ten

The 2022 French Open has come under immense flak for the scheduling of late-night matches.

Rafael Nadal's victory over Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, the showpiece match of the tournament thus far, ended at 1:15 AM local time with temperatures below 12 degrees Celsius.

Jamie Murray @jamie_murray Oh tennis stop doing it to yourself Impressive scheduling of the Rafa Novak epic. 845pm start time for a best of 5 set match involving two of the three greatest players ever to pick up a racketOh tennis stop doing it to yourself Impressive scheduling of the Rafa Novak epic. 845pm start time for a best of 5 set match involving two of the three greatest players ever to pick up a racket 👍 Oh tennis stop doing it to yourself 🙈

In the post-match press conference, Nadal said that he doesn't prefer playing at night on clay courts.

"I don't like to play on clay during the night because the humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and there can be very heavy conditions, especially when it's cold," said Nadal.

Alexander Zverev, on the other hand, claimed that the organisers have favoured rising Spanish teen star Carlos Alcaraz. The German said he is unhappy about his lack of matches on the Philippe Chatrier court, Roland Garros’ showpiece arena which has a retractable roof.

“I played on Chatrier once, (Novak) Djokovic played twice, (Rafael) Nadal three times, like Alcaraz. It is clear, and rightly so, that Rafa and Novak get what they want. Now comes a new and young player who deserves a lot of attention, but I have the feeling that the other players are being ignored," Zverev said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far