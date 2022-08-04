"Nobody has made Novak miss a thing, he's not been eligible to play" - Tennis fans react to Ivan Lendl's ambiguous statement on Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic & the Grand Slam race

Rafael Nadal became the first man to reach 21 Grand Slam titles when he lifted his second trophy Down Under at the 2022 Australian Open. A day before the tournament began, Novak Djokovic was deported from the country as the authorities canceled his visa due to his unvaccinated status.
Nadal went on to win his 22nd title in Paris in June to extend his lead over Djokovic and Roger Federer, who were tied for 20 titles each. However, the Serb won his seventh Wimbledon title and came closer to the Spaniard last month. Djokovic could miss yet another Major at the US Open since the United States is not allowing foreign travelers to enter the country without showing proof of vaccination.
Former World No. 1 Ivan Lendl recently spoke about the GOAT race, particulalrly between Nadal and Djokovic.
"If Rafa wins one more title, I think he will have to answer the question about the vaccination and the fact that Novak could not play. And I don't think that's fair," Lendl said.
Fans have interpreted the statement differently. While most think that the legend is suggesting that it would be unfair for Nadal to win more titles in Djokovic's absence, others indicate that it would be unfair for the Spaniard to answer questions about the Serb missing events.
"If Djokovic ends his career with more GS titles than Nadal, he will have to answer questions about Nadal not being able to play many slams due to his Mueller-Weiss Syndrome. And it would not be fair," a fan tweeted.
"On the other hand, Novak should still be answering why he tried to circumvent a nations Covid laws! He tried to squirm his way into Australia to play AO, knowing fully well Australia was facing widespread Covid pandemic outbreak! He was selfish & now he wants exemption for US open," another tweet read.
Here are a few more reactions:
Rafael Nadal returns to action next week at the Canadian Open
Next week, Rafael Nadal will play his first tournament in Montreal since an abdominal injury forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon before his scheduled semifinal showdown with Nick Kyrgios. The Spaniard is the second seed at the National Bank Open and the Masters 1000 event will be held from August 8-14.
If he reaches the final, Nadal could meet World No. 1 and top seed Daniil Medvedev for a third time this year. The 22-time Grand Slam champion will also participate in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati before turning his attention to the US Open, starting August 29.