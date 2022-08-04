"Nobody has made Novak miss a thing, he's not been eligible to play" - Tennis fans react to Ivan Lendl's ambiguous statement on Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic & the Grand Slam race

Rafael Nadal became the first man to reach 21 Grand Slam titles when he lifted his second trophy Down Under at the 2022 Australian Open. A day before the tournament began, Novak Djokovic was deported from the country as the authorities canceled his visa due to his unvaccinated status.

Nadal went on to win his 22nd title in Paris in June to extend his lead over Djokovic and Roger Federer, who were tied for 20 titles each. However, the Serb won his seventh Wimbledon title and came closer to the Spaniard last month. Djokovic could miss yet another Major at the US Open since the United States is not allowing foreign travelers to enter the country without showing proof of vaccination.

Former World No. 1 Ivan Lendl recently spoke about the GOAT race, particulalrly between Nadal and Djokovic.

"If Rafa wins one more title, I think he will have to answer the question about the vaccination and the fact that Novak could not play. And I don't think that's fair," Lendl said.

Fans have interpreted the statement differently. While most think that the legend is suggesting that it would be unfair for Nadal to win more titles in Djokovic's absence, others indicate that it would be unfair for the Spaniard to answer questions about the Serb missing events.

"If Djokovic ends his career with more GS titles than Nadal, he will have to answer questions about Nadal not being able to play many slams due to his Mueller-Weiss Syndrome. And it would not be fair," a fan tweeted.

m*rve @mercpie @gigicat7_ If Djokovic ends his career with more GS titles than Nadal, he will have to answer questions about Nadal not being able to play many slams due to his Mueller-Weiss Syndrome. And it would not be fair. @gigicat7_ If Djokovic ends his career with more GS titles than Nadal, he will have to answer questions about Nadal not being able to play many slams due to his Mueller-Weiss Syndrome. And it would not be fair.

"On the other hand, Novak should still be answering why he tried to circumvent a nations Covid laws! He tried to squirm his way into Australia to play AO, knowing fully well Australia was facing widespread Covid pandemic outbreak! He was selfish & now he wants exemption for US open," another tweet read.

mlowell✌️BoycottNRA @RNRaptor1 @gigicat7_ On the other hand Novak should still be answering why he tried to circumvent a nations Covid laws!He tried to squirm his way into Australia to play AO, knowing full well Australia was facing widespread Covid pandemic outbreak!He was selfish & now He wants exemption for US open!🤦‍♂️ @gigicat7_ On the other hand Novak should still be answering why he tried to circumvent a nations Covid laws!He tried to squirm his way into Australia to play AO, knowing full well Australia was facing widespread Covid pandemic outbreak!He was selfish & now He wants exemption for US open!🤦‍♂️

Here are a few more reactions:

Achilleas Alexandros G. Theodoulou @theodoulou__

2. Nole himself has accepted the price he for his choice, why can’t everyone else?

3. Rafa said he doesn’t care about GS record @gigicat7_ 1. Nole has himself to blame for not entering said slams. He had the option to get vaccinated, just as all other players. He knew the consequences.2. Nole himself has accepted the price he for his choice, why can’t everyone else?3. Rafa said he doesn’t care about GS record @gigicat7_ 1. Nole has himself to blame for not entering said slams. He had the option to get vaccinated, just as all other players. He knew the consequences.2. Nole himself has accepted the price he for his choice, why can’t everyone else?3. Rafa said he doesn’t care about GS record

Flavietto99 (RAFA 22 🏆) @FlavioBertolin8

The 2 Grand Slams that Djokovic skips this year are nothing compared to that. @gigicat7_ Rafa skipped 11 Slams due to Müller-Weiss or other injuries indirectly caused by Müller-Weiss.The 2 Grand Slams that Djokovic skips this year are nothing compared to that. @gigicat7_ Rafa skipped 11 Slams due to Müller-Weiss or other injuries indirectly caused by Müller-Weiss.The 2 Grand Slams that Djokovic skips this year are nothing compared to that.

Betty Scott 𓃵 @Betty_A_Scott @gigicat7_ Rafa has to answer nothing regarding Djokovic’s vaccination stance. Novak is willingly missing Slams. He’s said so repeatedly. This has ZERO to do with Rafa or anyone else. Ridiculous comment. @gigicat7_ Rafa has to answer nothing regarding Djokovic’s vaccination stance. Novak is willingly missing Slams. He’s said so repeatedly. This has ZERO to do with Rafa or anyone else. Ridiculous comment.

Jon Kennaugh @jonkennaugh



Stick to golf, Ivan. 🤣🤣 @gigicat7_ Yes, Nadal will be quizzed & grilled for the rest of his life about why Djokovic didn't get vaccinated.Stick to golf, Ivan. 🤣🤣 @gigicat7_ Yes, Nadal will be quizzed & grilled for the rest of his life about why Djokovic didn't get vaccinated. 😂😂Stick to golf, Ivan. 🤣🤣

Timothy @TimothyPortal



I suggest Lendl to look for another excuse. @gigicat7_ Novak Djokovic has 3 more Slams Career Appearances than Rafael Nadal.I suggest Lendl to look for another excuse. @gigicat7_ Novak Djokovic has 3 more Slams Career Appearances than Rafael Nadal.I suggest Lendl to look for another excuse.

Chris @PSWhore @gigicat7_ Rafa doesn’t have to answer for anything because Rafa followed the rules. Novak’s inability to travel based on vaccination status is Novak’s problem. @gigicat7_ Rafa doesn’t have to answer for anything because Rafa followed the rules. Novak’s inability to travel based on vaccination status is Novak’s problem.

Nick Ahlborn @NickAhlborn @gigicat7_ No, Ivan, Nadal will not have to answer any questions about that because he has nothing to do with Djokovic's situation. It's a question Djokovic will have to answer, not Nadal. @gigicat7_ No, Ivan, Nadal will not have to answer any questions about that because he has nothing to do with Djokovic's situation. It's a question Djokovic will have to answer, not Nadal.

🇮🇳 Abhinandan Sharma (Abhi) 🇮🇳 @theCoolScorpion

Why Rafa needs to answer these questions... It's between joker and authorities.

Will joker be answering questions like how many times Rafa left the tournaments injured and joker didn't face him. No.

Same way it's not Rafa's job to get joker in the draw. @gigicat7_ Ivan Lendl gone madWhy Rafa needs to answer these questions... It's between joker and authorities.Will joker be answering questions like how many times Rafa left the tournaments injured and joker didn't face him. No.Same way it's not Rafa's job to get joker in the draw. @gigicat7_ Ivan Lendl gone mad 😂 😂Why Rafa needs to answer these questions... It's between joker and authorities.Will joker be answering questions like how many times Rafa left the tournaments injured and joker didn't face him. No.Same way it's not Rafa's job to get joker in the draw.

Jac @JacCooper1



It's even less of a controversy imo than players missing tournaments because they were injured or sick, because it's entirely Djokovic's decision.



Nobody has made him miss a thing, he's not been eligible to play @gigicat7_ Except Novak can change that at any momentIt's even less of a controversy imo than players missing tournaments because they were injured or sick, because it's entirely Djokovic's decision.Nobody has made him miss a thing, he's not been eligible to play @gigicat7_ Except Novak can change that at any momentIt's even less of a controversy imo than players missing tournaments because they were injured or sick, because it's entirely Djokovic's decision.Nobody has made him miss a thing, he's not been eligible to play

Ppeanut @Ppeanut5 @gigicat7_ He is actually saying it would not be fair to question Rafa if he ends up with more GS than ND. @gigicat7_ He is actually saying it would not be fair to question Rafa if he ends up with more GS than ND.

Rafael Nadal returns to action next week at the Canadian Open

Rafael Nadal has won the Canadian Open five times.

Next week, Rafael Nadal will play his first tournament in Montreal since an abdominal injury forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon before his scheduled semifinal showdown with Nick Kyrgios. The Spaniard is the second seed at the National Bank Open and the Masters 1000 event will be held from August 8-14.

If he reaches the final, Nadal could meet World No. 1 and top seed Daniil Medvedev for a third time this year. The 22-time Grand Slam champion will also participate in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati before turning his attention to the US Open, starting August 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far