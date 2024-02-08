"Nobody picked me?" - Frances Tiafoe expresses surprise as Ben Shelton, Christopher Eubanks, others get the nod of ATP players to date their sisters

Frances Tiafoe was surprised that none of his ATP peers at the Dallas Open picked him as the ideal boyfriend for their sisters.

In a video segment released by the ATP 250 tournament, a select few players on the draw were asked which player on the ATP tour would they be comfortable with their sister dating. Most of the votes went to Christopher Eubanks.

Michael Mmoh picked Marcos Giron. Giron picked J. J. Wolf, despite acknowledging that it was a tough question to answer. Australian duo Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell were up next, and they refused to pick any of their ATP peers. The same happened to be the case with Tommy Paul. Christopher Eubanks picked Ben Shelton. Shelton, who was initially reluctant to take a pick, eventually chose Eubanks, but with a hint of caution. Aleksandar Kovacevic also chose Eubanks. Tiafoe himself picked Eubanks when he was asked which player on the ATP tour he would allow his sister to date.

"I'mma go Eubanks, yeah, because he's like Mr. Nice Guy, you know, he'll never stop talking, but he's a super solid guy and he would take care of my sister," Tiafoe said.

Tiafoe was surprised after learning that not a single player questioned had picked him.

"Wait, nobody picked me?," Tiafoe said.

A brief glimpse at Frances Tiafoe's underwhelming start to the 2024 season

Frances Tiafoe kickstarted his 2024 campaign at the Hong Kong Open. He was seeded third at the ATP 250 event. The American could not go beyond the quarterfinals as his run in the tournament was ended by teenager J. C. Shang in a 6-4, 6-4 upset.

Tiafoe then made his way to Melbourne for the Australian Open 2024. However, it turned out to be a disastrous outing for the 26-year-old, as he was ousted by Tomas Machac in the second round 4-6, 4-6, 6(5)-7.

Frances Tiafoe is the No. 1 seed at the Dallas Open and will face Alex Michelsen in his first match at the ATP 250 tournament in the Round of 16.