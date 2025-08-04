"Nobody really cares about tennis" - Iga Swiatek-conqueror Clara Tauson shuts down comparison to Danish icon Caroline Wozniacki

Making waves at the ongoing 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, Clara Tauson spoke up about being compared to former No. 1 and 30-time career singles titlist Caroline Wozniacki. Both Tauson and Wozniacki hail from Denmark, a country that's produced very few tennis players to have broken into the sport's elite over the years.
On Sunday, August 3, Tauson engineered one of the upsets of the WTA 1000 hardcourt event so far, as she stunned six-time Major champion Iga Swiatek 7-6(1), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. Later, the World No. 19 interacted with reporters at a post-match press conference. Here, she was asked if she felt 'burdened' by comparisons between herself and 35-year-old compatriot Caroline Wozniacki.
Dismissing the comparisons, 22-year-old Clara Tauson said:
"I think I've always separated myself a bit from that, because I mean, obviously Caroline, she's one of the biggest influences in Danish tennis obviously because we're such a small country, and nobody really cares about tennis."
She went on to shed light on her and Caroline Wozniacki's contrasting styles of play. While Tauson primarily plays as an aggressive and powerful baseliner, her compatriot relied heavily on a defensive, counterpunching style. Tauson also reflected on other Danish tennis players who did well in the juniors but failed to establish themselves as top players after turning pro.
"But I think we're two very, very different playing styles, and I've always said that from a young age. I don't feel like I've had any kind of pressure like that. We've had some good juniors in the years after also. They never really made it here," Tauson added.
"Even just getting to the top 100 was a win for me" - Clara Tauson
In the same 2025 National Bank Open press conference, Clara Tauson recalled how special it felt to her to break into the top 100 of the WTA Tour's singles rankings. Tauson achieved the feat with her title triumph at the 2021 Lyon Open. At the time, she was the second youngest player in the WTA top 100 after Coco Gauff.
"Even just getting to the top 100 was a win for me when I was, like, 18 years old. So now it's falling a bit more into place, my game and the mentality part. So I think I just needed a little bit of time," Tauson said.
In the Montreal quarterfinals, Tauson is set to face Madison Keys. The Dane leads the head-to-head against the American 1-0.