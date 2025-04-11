Nobody wanted to play Venus Williams: $700 million-worth Lakers owner reveals astonishing details of Serena Williams' involvement as a 12-year-old

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss has shared a stunning story from Venus Williams’ childhood, recalling how none of the world’s top women’s players wanted to face the 14-year-old and it was her younger sister Serena Williams who eventually stepped up to play the exhibition match. The Williams sisters are among the most successful sibling duos and have won a combined total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles.

Ad

In addition to that, Venus and Serena also teamed up to clinch an astonishing 14 women’s doubles Grand Slams and were ranked World No. 1 as well. Such was their dominance in women’s doubles that they are unbeaten in Grand Slam finals and also won three Olympic gold medals.

Lakers owner Buss, who has a net worth of $700 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), was recently speaking on the Roku Channel when she revealed a fascinating tale from the Williams sisters’ childhood. She spoke of how their father, Richard Williams, had approached her multiple times to give his daughter a chance.

Ad

Trending

“So finally I did a little homework and it was Venus Williams. I booked her to play at the Forum before an Andre Agassi vs Pete Sampras match. But nobody would play her. I was trying to get any woman in the top 25 to play a 14-year-old girl. And they were like, ‘Nope, no. Hung up the phone’,” she said.

Ad

Ad

She continued:

“I'm like, so I finally went to him and I said, ‘Look, I can't find anybody that will play Venus Williams. They're all afraid of her.’ And he goes, ‘Well, actually I know somebody that can play her and she probably gives her the best match of anybody in tennis. It's her sister Serena.’ So I had a 14-year-old Venus and a 12-year-old Serena play in their very first match professional match at The Forum. It was a great match.”

Ad

Venus Williams began her career earlier than Serena as she went pro in 1994 and went on to win seven Grand Slam titles, including five victories at Wimbledon. Serena followed suit as she went on to become the most successful woman player in the Open Era by winning 23 Grand Slam titles. Serena is also the only player to complete a Career Grand Slam in singles and doubles.

"Our Mom was so cruel": Venus Williams jokes about how her mother Oracene “ruined” her childhood

Venus Williams and Serena Williams won 14 doubles Grand Slams together. Source: Getty

Venus Williams remains one of the greatest players in tennis history and that did not come without sacrifices. The 44-year-old once playfully admitted that her mother Oracene had “ruined” her childhood because she gave her healthy snacks to school, unlike the other children who got sugary snacks.

Ad

"Well, you know most kids in their lunch boxes have little happy juices and stuff - we didn't get juices, we got milk! It ruined my childhood, you know. All my friends got Captain Crunch cereal or Froot Loops, and we had to have Puff Wheat...," Williams said.

"So cruel! No Froot Loops! Of course, when I confront her Mom makes excuses - she didn't want us to have sugar because we were already all bouncing off the walls - but that's no good to me now! The damage is done!" she added.

Venus Williams last played a tournament in 2024 and while she has not officially announced her retirement yet, she has dropped out of the WTA rankings for the first time since she turned pro in 1994.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi D'Souza Current sports journalist, former tennis player. Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"