"None of my friends went to US Open; love that this is happening" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle delighted as tennis fashion gains traction

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has shared her delight at the growing popularity of the tennis-themed aesthetic among fashion brands.

Tennis enthusiast and influencer, Riddle has garnered a strong following by sharing interesting and engaging tennis-related content on various social media platforms. While traveling to support Fritz during his matches, the American frequently provides fascinating behind-the-scenes content from tournaments around the world.

The 26-year-old gained significant popularity for offering advice on the best fashion choices during tournaments. Her love for fashion was also on display at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as she hosted Wimbledon Threads, the official lifestyle and fashion series of the grasscourt Major.

On Tuesday, August 1, Riddle reacted to the tennis-themed "Sport Carry All Tote" bag launched by popular travel brand BÉIS, pointing out the recent trend of brands introducing tennis-themed products in their summer collections.

"What brand didn't release something tennis related this summer???" she wrote on her Instagram story.

The 26-year-old later clarified her comment, revealing that when she began attending tennis matches three years ago, none of her friends held any interest in the sport and wouldn't venture out to watch the US Open. Moreover, mainstream brands didn't offer any tennis collections at the time.

However, she was thrilled to witness the recent shift in trends as the sport and its aesthetic gained popularity among fashion brands.

"Would like to clarify re: this story that 3 years ago when I started going to matches I had no friends who played tennis, none of my friends went to US Open, and basically no brand had tennis collections. I love that this is happening & I love that the sport and aesthetic is more popular now. That's all hehe," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram stories

"Great week to start off the US Open series" - Taylor Fritz elated after winning Atlanta Open 2023

Taylor Fritz wins the 2023 Atlanta Open

On Sunday, July 30, Taylor Fritz defeated Australia's Aleksandar Vukic 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4 in two hours and 16 minutes in the 2023 Atlanta Open final to secure the ATP 250 trophy, his second tour-level title of the season.

The American celebrated his sixth career title on social media, emphasizing the "great week" he had in Atlanta to kickstart the US Open series.

"#6 🏆 Great week in Atlanta to start off the US Open series 💪🏻 ," Fritz tweeted.

Taylor Fritz @Taylor_Fritz97 Great week in Atlanta to start off the US Open series 🏻 twitter.com/tennistv/statu… #6Great week in Atlanta to start off the US Open series

With his triumph in Atlanta, Fritz will be brimming with confidence heading into his opening match at the 2023 Citi Open. The top seed will commence his campaign against qualifier Zachary Svajda on Wednesday, August 2.

Should Taylor Fritz and Andy Murray both emerge victorious in their second-round encounters, they will set up a highly anticipated clash in the Round of 16 of the ATP 500 event.