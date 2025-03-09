"None of my team is safe" - Emma Navarro reveals true self behind 'cool, calm & collected' facade after Indian Wells win

Emma Navarro avenged her Dubai loss to Sorana Cirstea, outlasting her opponent in a three-set tussle at Indian Wells. She came back from a set down to eventually prevail 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(3).

The American maintained a calm outlook throughout most of her tense encounter, something which she joked about during her on-court interview later.

On being asked about the secret of maintaining such a level head, Navarro said that she only kept herself calm and collected on the court and started “throwing hands” at her team the minute she walked off the court.

"None of my team is safe after my matches," Emma Navarro said. "I just go back there and start throwing hands, so that's what you guys don't see. I keep it cool, calm, and collected for you guys."

Shifting her focus to the atmosphere during the night match at Indian Wells, Navarro described it as one of the best she has ever experienced. She thanked the fans who had stayed out late to cheer for her.

"It was incredible, yeah, you guys are insane tonight, thanks so much for, honestly, one of the best atmospheres I've played in. Um, yeah, it's amazing out here," Emma Navarro said. "On Court 2, we had a lot of competition up there, and you guys held your own. So, yeah, good job."

"I just try to get the most out of myself on my worst day" - Emma Navarro after Indian Wells 2r win

Emma Navarro ahead of the BNP Paribas Open. (Source: Getty)

Emma Navarro spoke about the mental aspect of her game during the aforementioned interview. She said that the ability to fight and pull through on days when she is not playing her best tennis has been key to her recent rise.

"I think mental toughness. I think nights like, tonight, where you're not playing your best and, you know, I just try to get the most out of myself on my worst day, and I think that's what, uh, you know, makes me a good player," Navarro said.

Notably, the American recently lost a tight three-set encounter to Sorana Cirstea at the Dubai Tennis Championships but was able to reverse the result in front of her home fans.

Between Dubai and Indian Wells, Navarro raced away with the title in Merida. She beat the likes of Elina Avanesyan, Emiliana Arango and Petra Martic without dropping a single set, extending her win streak to five matches.

