"Normally you guys talk sh*t about me" - Sloane Stephens takes a dig at reporters after Australian Open 2R win over Daria Kasatkina

Sloane Stephens came through a tight three-set match at the 2024 Australian Open, ousting 14th seed Daria Kasatkina 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to book her spot in the third round.

Stephens was visibly elated during her post-match celebration. On being asked about her reaction during a presser, she joked that it was a response to the media giving her flak for being too “flat” on the court.

The American added that she was happy to be fighting for each point out on the court and was not worrying too much about her reactions.

"Well, normally you guys just talk sh*t about me and say how flat I am and unhappy I look on the court," Sloane Stephens said. "This is the opposite of that. So whatever emotion you want to get from that."

"Yeah, just happy to be out there fighting for every point. Whatever comes out, comes out. Just enjoying myself more," she added.

Sloane Stephens also said that the emotions tend to run high at the start of the season since players, having come back from the long off-season, are happy to be competing again.

"I think just having a long off-season," Stephens said. "Having to fight through a lot, and just happy to be out here, happy to be playing, happy to be competing and playing the tennis that feels good to me."

"I think that is the most important, so I think there's a lot of emotion behind that. I think now it's just coming out a little bit more," she added.

Sloane Stephens on her win over Daria Kasatkina - "It was a hard-fought match"

Sloane Stephens in action at the 2024 Australian Open

Sloane Stephens also spoke about her on-court performance against Daria Kasatkina, saying she was happy to have notched up a hard-fought victory in the early stages of the tournament.

She went on to highlight Kasatkina’s recent run of form (the Russian reached the Adelaide International final last week), adding that it is always great to get a win over an in-form opponent.

"It was good. Obviously it was a hard-fought match. Obviously playing a player who has been playing well," Stephens said.

"Obviously she made the finals in Adelaide last week. She's been super consistent on tour. So it was always going to be a tough battle, but really pleased to be through," she added.

Stephens will next face Anna Kalinskaya in the third round. The duo will take to court on Saturday (January 20).