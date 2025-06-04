"Not afraid of getting a fine or taking a zero": Madison Keys credits Lindsay Davenport for unorthodox advice that saved her tennis career

Madison Keys has been around the tour for nearly two decades now. During this period, she has been with multiple coaches, including former World No. 1 Lindsay Davenport, someone who the reigning Australian Open champ has credited with imparting invaluable knowledge to her during the formative years.

Keys, who lifted her maiden Grand Slam title Down Under earlier this year, in a recent interview with The National, revealed it was during her partnership with Davenport that she learnt the importance of making her own decisions. The life of a tennis player is riddled with problems, including a demanding schedule, a lack of sponsors and a proper support system among others. Keys too, struggled with them as an up-and-coming player in the early 2010s.

Once she joined hands with Davenport, however, the American began finding her voice. The 30-year-old revealed that it was Davenport who encouraged her to take on a more active role in deciding her own schedule and not take fines for skipping certain events too seriously.

Keys went on to add that her former coach, whom she first joined hands with during a difficult period at the end of 2014, taught her the importance of being happy playing tennis. That, she said, has been the key to the longevity of her career.

"[Lindsay Davenport] really pushed me to start making my own decisions, kind of setting my own schedule and not being afraid of getting a fine or taking a zero somewhere if I didn't want to go to a tournament," Madison Keys said.

"She really emphasised that if you want to be around for a long time and you want the longevity of your career, you need to be happy, you need to be doing what you want to do. So I think that was kind of slowly when I started making some of my own decisions," she added.

Madison Keys' Grand Slam winning streak comes to an end at French Open

Madison Keys at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Madison Keys' 11-match winning streak at Grand Slams, meanwhile, came to an end at the French Open. She lost her quarterfinal encounter to compatriot Coco Gauff 7-6(6), 4-6, 1-6.

The 30-year-old had come into the French Open having won seven matches to capture the 2025 Australian Open title, her first at a Grand Slam. She had beaten two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the summit clash.

Playing in Paris, Keys beat Daria Saville and Katie Boulter in straight sets before being tested by compatriot Sofia Kenin. She saved match points in that match before coming through in two tight sets in the fourth round against Hailey Baptiste. She, however, could not keep the momentum going and lost steam as her quarterfinal against Gauff progressed.

