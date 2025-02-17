"Not beating the allegations today"; "I feel physical pain" - Fans shocked by "brutal" Delray Beach Open final loss of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has garnered the unwanted reputation of being a 'choker' over the years. Unfortunately, that tag isn't going away anytime soon judging by what fans have to say in the aftermath of the Spaniard's loss in the 2025 Delray Beach Open final.

Davidovich Fokina, who was touted as a potential great after his 2017 Wimbledon boys' singles title triumph, is 25 now but is yet to taste glory on the ATP Tour. In the 2025 Delray Beach Open final, he was on the cusp of victory as he led Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 1-6, 5-2, with the eighth game of the third set at 40-15 in favor of the Spaniard.

Inexplicably, the former ATP No. 21 squandered the championship points, with the first lost point among them being one of fine margins. From here, Davidovich Fokina lost five games in succession, resulting in a second ATP Tour-level singles title for Kecmanovic.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's shocking collapse prompted tennis fans on X to once again bring up the 'choker' tag associated with the Spaniard.

"Not beating the allegations today," a fan wrote.

"When Fokina loses these important matches that were practically already won, I feel physical pain. I feel very sorry for him, really," commented another.

"Brutal stuff. If he makes that backhand (when leading 40-15 at 5-2 in the third set) the narrative on him is completely different for the whole year. He had been pretty good so far on that…," another chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans to the ATP No. 50's loss to the Serb.

"That collapse is the most Davidovich that has ever Fokina’d. He’s never winning an ATP title, is he? Cruel," wrote one fan.

"Davidovich and bottling, nothing new. Congrats to kecmanovic," added another.

"Its crazy that Fokina has 2 challenger titles from 2019 and THATS IT. Thats just unbelieveable for somebody whos been top 100 top 50 for so long," yet another fan weighed in.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was in the news for all the wrong reasons earlier at this year's Delray Beach Open. He came under fire from fans for taking a medical time-out (MTO) at a crucial juncture of his quarterfinal clash against two-time defending champion Taylor Fritz. However, the Spaniard later issued a clarification.

"I had to take 5 or 6 pills to be able to play" - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on controversial MTO in Delray Beach Open QF against Taylor Fritz

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in action at the 2025 Delray Beach Open (Source: Getty)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's MTO during the Delray Beach Open quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz was regarded by many fans as an unfair method employed by the Spaniard to halt the American's momentum. However, in his clarification, the former No. 21 later laid bare the difficulties he experienced, which led to him taking the MTO.

"I apologized to Taylor because I was really feeling my back in the end of the second set. I didn't do it on purpose. I had to take 5 or 6 pills to be able to play," Alejandro Davidovich Fokina said.

Davidovich Fokina was set to feature at the Rio Open after the conclusion of his Delray Beach Open campaign. However, as things stand, he has withdrawn from the Rio Open, with Camilo Ugo Carabelli being his replacement as a lucky loser.

