"Not in my character to be quiet" - Holger Rune picks Rafael Nadal over Roger Federer as inspiration for on-court attitude 

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have inspired countless young tennis players, and Holger Rune is no exception. The Dane holds members of the tennis’ ‘Big 3’ — Nadal, Federer and Novak Djokovic — in high regard.

Rune, who opened his 2024 Wimbledon campaign with a straight-sets win over Kwon Soon-woo, is not shy of expressing his emotions. He feels this quality links him to one particular member of the ‘Big 3’.

During his latest interview with the Guardian, the Dane said he finds inspiration from all three legends, but associates most closely with Nadal.

Elaborating, Rune said he could never see himself in Federer’s shoes, as being quiet does not come naturally to him. He believed that Jannik Sinner, with his quiet demeanour, is closer to the Swiss.

Taking his own pick, Rune said if given the chance, he would take Nadal’s attitude.

"It’s a big inspiration," the Dane said. "If we take those Big 3, because they’ve been the greatest of all time, I don’t think I’m ever going to be having a Roger Federer attitude on court, because it’s not in my character to be more quiet."

"I think Jannik Sinner is maybe closer to that. I’m young and still learning. It’s important to try to take what’s best from each player and if I could take someone’s attitude I would take Rafael Nadal,” he added.

"Rafael Nadal is a great example of someone showing a lot of good emotion on court" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune opened his 2024 Wimbledon campaign with a straight-sets win over Kwon Soon-woo.

Holger Rune is known for being expressive on court, and it has led to the occasional confrontation with both his opponents and chair umpires in the past.

The youngster, however, says he is learning to better control his emotions in negative situations. He takes inspiration from Rafael Nadal, who according to him, brought a lot of goof emotion to the court.

“How I’m best on the court is if I’m controlled when things go against me and when things go with me that I show emotions," Holger Rune said. "I think [Rafael Nadal] is a great example of someone showing a lot of emotion, but a lot of good emotion on court".

Rune, the 15th seed at this year’s Wimbledon, will take on Thiago Seyboth Wild in his second-round encounter. The Brazilian overcame Paul Jubb in a five-set battle in his opening match.

