"Not too concerned about tournaments" - Emma Raducanu shares her unique goals for 2024 season

Emma Raducanu has said that she aims to become a better tennis player this year as she is not too concerned about the tournaments and wants to work on her game.

The 21-year-old has won only three matches in the four tournaments she has participated in after returning to the tour following a nearly year-long absence due to injuries.

Raducanu, who will next participate at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, told BBC Sport in an interview:

"I think for me I'm not too concerned about this year's tournaments. I want to work on becoming a better tennis player."

The 2021 US Open champion said that it would take time to develop her game, adding that playing a lot of matches or dropping down to 'Challenger' level events that have been suggested by commentators would not be of help.

"Taking time to do that is very necessary and not just following the crowd, or playing a lot of matches, or dropping down (to Challenger level) to do that. I want to work on developing skills. A lot of people out there would say that I need matches, but I think that for me I want to work on my game and development," Raducanu said.

Emma Raducnau also admitted that the recovery process is a journey where one doesn't know what to expect after being out of the game for eight months:

"It's just a bit of a journey for me, I would say, you don't really know what to expect after being out for eight months."

While she was prepared to return to the court in December, the British player admitted feeling fatigued. However, she expressed excitement about participating in the American swing.

"I felt like because I was so go-go-go since December, I felt like I became a little fatigued, so it was good to go back, freshen up and practise for the American swing, which I'm a big fan of," Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu to play qualifier Rebeka Masarova at Indian Wells 1R

Emma Raducanu at the Abu Dhabi Open 2024

Emma Raducanu will play against the Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova in the first round of Indian Wells. The Brit was awarded a wild card for the WTA 1000 tournament.

Raducanu and Masarova are squaring off against each other for the first time. If Raducanu wins, she will likely face 2024 Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastremska in the second round.

If the Brit wins her first two matches, she may meet World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the third round.