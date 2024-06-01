"Not cool" - Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana Nedved bemoans rainy weather in Paris as American exits French Open after 3R loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana Nedved shared her frustration with the weather conditions in Paris before the Ameri third-round clash with Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open. Nedved posted a video showing the dark clouds at the Court Philippe-Chatrier, where Korda was scheduled to play his third-round match later that day.

Nedved, the daughter of Czech soccer legend Pavel Nedved, has been dating Korda since 2021. She is an International marketing graduate from King’s College London, and a fashion influencer. The 27-year-old has also accompanied him to various tournaments around the world.

However, things did not go as well for the couple at the French Open, where the weather has been cold, wet, and windy for most of the first week. The 27th seed Korda managed to win his first two matches against Harold Mayot (6-2, 7-6(4), 6-4) and Kwon Soon-woo (6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3), but faced a tough challenge in the third round against Alcaraz.

Nedved posted her Instagram story on Friday, May 31, before Korda’s match, and showed the gloomy weather with a backdrop of Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"Not cool :(" Nedved captioned her Instagram story.

Ivana Nedved on Instagram

Sebastian Korda eventually lost 4-6, 6-7(5), 3-6 to Alcaraz in two hours and 39 minutes. The Spaniard now has a 4-1 head-to-head lead over the American. He will next face either 15th seed Ben Shelton or 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved previously revealed her practical investment for rainy Paris weather

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved at the 2023 Australian Open

Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana Nedved revealed her smart purchase to cope with rainy weather conditions in Paris a couple of days back. Nedved shared her joy over the American's win against his second-round opponent Kwon Soon-Woo despite enduring "many rain showers."

"2 days and many rain showers later...," she posted on her Instagram story.

She also showcased her new Roland Garros raincoat, jokingly calling it the best €15 she has ever spent due to the persistent downpour.

"Saved my day (or the last 2) This rain coat aka the best 15€ spent @Roland Garros this week considering the continuous rain," she posted.

Ivana Nedved's Instagram stories

Sebastian Korda has 12 wins out of 23 matches so far in the 2024 season following his loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open. The American is next scheduled to start his grass-court season at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch.