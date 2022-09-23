"Not until the day they pay her what she is worth," - Serena Williams gives a powerful reply to her husband's desire to watch their daughter play pro soccer

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, revealed that her wife, Serena Williams, gave him an honest answer about their daughter Olympia's potential exploits as a professional soccer player in the future.

Ohanian recently bought the Angel City FC soccer team and also listed his daughter Olympia as a co-owner.

But when he revealed his desire to see her daughter play soccer professionally in the future, he got a very powerful message from his wife.

"My daughter was running around during the finals (Women's Euro 2022). She's wearing her Alex Morgan jersey and I remarked to Serena, 'Wouldn't it be great one day if Olympia played on the Women's national team?'. Like any proud dad but without missing a beat Serena said, 'not until the day they pay her what she is worth,'" said Ohanian.

He also explained that he decided to name his daughter as the co-owner of the Angel City FC team as she was the inspiration behind it.

"To her credit, it was actually her doing. And that led to one thing after another to invest in this team. I set aside a small portion of money in a trust fund for Olympia, made her the youngest owner in pro sports because it to be fair it was a big part of what prompted it," he added.

"If she wants to play tennis, we gotta.. you know?" - Serena Williams on her daughter's potential as tennis player

Serena Williams of the United States serves against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia at the 2022 US Open - Day 5

During her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, 20-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams mentioned that she wouldn't push her daughter Olympia into choosing tennis as a profession.

She revealed that if Olympia does choose tennis as a career then she might have to start tennis sessions for her.

"If she wants to play tennis, we gotta.. you know? But I am not going to push her, which makes my dad so amazing because I couldn't have done [what he did for me]. So yeah, she's alright but I've seen four-year-olds who might take her out. So we have to get her in [training in that case]," said Williams.

Williams also cheekily revealed that she does not have the patience to teach tennis to young kids.

"This is such a funny story. I don't have the patience to teach tennis, I don't really like to play with people who don't know how to play tennis well," said Serena Williams.

