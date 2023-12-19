“Not emotionally prepared for that” - Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle reduced to tears as she witnesses military homecoming at JFK airport

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, faced a range of emotions while taking part in a military homecoming at JFK Airport in New York City.

The occasion, which reunited soldiers with their families after deployment, was an emotionally charged experience for Riddle, who was left in tears by the touching scene.

The 26-year-old took to social media to share her experience, posting a tearful selfie of herself at the event.

"Just landed at jfk and saw a military homecoming irl was not emotionally prepared for that this morning," she captioned the story.

Morgan Riddle in emotions at JFK Airport in New York City while taking part in a military homecoming

Taylor Fritz is currently ranked World No. 8. He has won six ATP singles titles, including the 2022 Indian Wells, where he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final.

His best performances at a Grand Slam came at the 2023 US Open and 2022 Wimbledon, where he reached the quarterfinals. At the 2023 Monte Carlo Open, Taylor Fritz defeated top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals to record his 200th win on the professional circuit.

The American earned his highest career singles ranking of World No. 5 on February 27, 2023.

Taylor Fritz will represent team USA at United Cup 2024

Taylor Fritz is preparing for his forthcoming trip to Perth, where he will represent team USA alongside Jessica Pegula as supporting champions at the United Cup that will take place between Friday, December 29, 2023, and Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The 2024 United Cup features 18 teams diverged into six groups of three teams players, contending in a round-robin arrangement.

Perth and Sydney, selected for the second edition of the United Cup. Teams will go through group play action and a quarterfinals round before the the semifinals (6 December) and the final (December 7).

Each team can have a maximum six number of players– three ATP players and three WTA players.

Each match between countries will consist of one men's singles match, one women's singles match, and one mixed doubles match.