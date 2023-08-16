“Not end of the world...an obsession from people" - Gael Monfils downplays importance of ranking as he re-enters top 200 after Cincinnati Open 1R win

Gael Monfils recently insisted that his ranking holds little significance to him. This perspective comes after his impressive victory in the first round of the 2023 Cincinnati Open, propelling him back into the top 200 rankings.

Monfils has made a remarkable comeback after a long slump in form and rankings. The Frenchman defeated the British No. 1 Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, in the first round of the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday.

Monfils, who was once ranked as high as No. 6 in the world, had fallen to No. 211 after a series of injuries and poor results.

In the post-match press conference, Monfils said he was happy to be back on the court and playing well again.

"I love the U.S. swing all the time. Stay here, felt good energies. Is great. Really love the courts, the venues. It's always special for me to come back playing in the States at that moment. So, you know, I'm quite happy," he said.

The 36-year-old added that he was not obsessed with his ranking or his results, but instead focused on enjoying the game and improving his level.

"The thing is, of course, a lot of people mind the ranking in the absolute. I feel like it’s different for me. It’s getting to the end of my career. Of course, 200, whatever I am. In the well-est year, I was 15. Doesn’t really matter my ranking. It’s more about if physically I’m able to play weeks after weeks," he added.

Monfils further stated that he no longer puts importance on rankings as other people.

"I know that when I’m 100 percent I have a decent level, maybe a bit more than my ranking. But ranking is not for me, the end of the world. Is an obsession from people. Maybe when you’re younger, you think about it. Maybe when you want to be seeded, you think about it," the Frenchman claimed.

Gael Monfils will face Alex de Minaur in the second round of the Cincinnati Open

Gael Monfils in National Bank Open Toronto

The Western & Southern Open will feature an intriguing second-round match between two players with contrasting styles - Gael Monfils of France and Australia's Alex de Minaur.

Monfils is known for his flamboyant and athletic play, often thrilling the crowd with his spectacular shots and dives. The Frenchman boasts a powerful serve and forehand, as well as a solid backhand and net game.

De Minaur, meanwhile, reached a career-high ranking of No. 12 on Monday after reaching back-to-back finals at Los Cabos and Toronto. The Aussie is a tenacious and consistent baseliner, who relies on his quickness and footwork to chase down every ball.

The two players have met once before in the same event in 2021, with Gael Monfils winning the encounter in straight sets.

The winner of Wednesday's match will advance to the third round of the Cincinnati Open, where he will face either Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Novak Djokovic.