"Not even my parents know this, alone in the bedroom, a few tears fell" - Jannik Sinner on losing his grandfather

Jannik Sinner recently opened up about the loss of his grandfather and how it affected him ahead of the 2023 ATP Finals.

Sinner is ready to face some of the toughest opponents in the sport at the year-end tournament. But before he stepped on the court, he shared a personal story that showed a different side of his character.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Sinner was asked what made him cry.

"When my grandfather (Josef Sinner) passed away in January, I was on a flight back from Australia," Sinner said. "I landed in Milan at 6, my grandfather had died at 4. I found my father at the airport: he was silent but I immediately saw that something was wrong. He told me on the street, and I held back. Not even my parents knew this: then, alone in the bedroom, a few tears fell. It’s normal."

Jannik Sinner’s grandfather, Josef, died at the age of 91, leaving behind his wife, seven children, and several grandchildren, including the World No. 4. The news came just one day after Sinner lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling five-setter in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2023 ATP Finals opener

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner at the 2022 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner will have a chance to honor his grandfather’s memory at the 2023 ATP Finals, where he will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening match on Sunday, November 12.

Sinner has had a stellar year, winning four ATP titles, including his first Masters 1000 crown at the Canadian Open in Toronto. He also reached the final at the Miami Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3, and the Rotterdam Open, where he lost to Medvedev again in three sets, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Tsitsipas, who is competing in his fifth consecutive ATP Finals, is looking to reclaim the trophy he won in 2019, defeating Dominic Thiem, 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-6(4). The 25-year-old has also had a decent season, reaching the Grand Slam final and quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the French Open, respectively.

The Greek also won his 10th career title at Los Cabos, defeating Alex de Minaur in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

The head-to-head record between Sinner and Tsitsipas is 2-5, in favour of the latter. The former won their most recent encounter in Rotterdam in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.