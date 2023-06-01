"Not even trying to hide the misogyny" - Tennis fans fuming with French Open scheduling as Alexander Zverev replaces Gael Monfils in prime slot

Tennis fans worldwide voiced their discontent and ire over the scheduling of the French Open as Alexander Zverev replaced Gael Monfils in the prime slot. The decision was made after Monfils withdrew from the tournament due to a wrist injury.

Monfils was scheduled to take on sixth seed Holger Rune on Thursday, June 1, in the second round of the 2023 French Open. The Frenchman withdrew from the tournament due to an injury to the triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC) in his left wrist. Although uncertain about the duration of his absence, Monfils is optimistic about his return for the upcoming grass-court season.

Following the withdrawal, the prime evening slot was awarded to Alexander Zverev and Alex Molcan. This decision by the French Open has caused widespread frustration among fans, who were already dissatisfied with the scheduling of women's matches and were hoping for a women's game to be featured in the coveted prime evening slot.

Fans expressed their anger and frustration on social media, with one of them calling out the tournament organizers for their blatant misogyny.

"Not only do they not put a women's match on but ZVERAT of all people??? Not even trying to hide the misogyny," the fan tweeted.

Louis 💚 @louismyers110

Not even trying to hide the misogyny James Gray @jamesgraysport



#RolandGarros Alexander Zverev vs Alex Molcan will replace Monfils vs Rune as the night match on Thursday. Alexander Zverev vs Alex Molcan will replace Monfils vs Rune as the night match on Thursday.#RolandGarros Not only do they not put a women's match on but ZVERAT of all people???Not even trying to hide the misogyny twitter.com/jamesgraysport… Not only do they not put a women's match on but ZVERAT of all people???Not even trying to hide the misogyny twitter.com/jamesgraysport…

Another fan stated that the organizers have erred in their scheduling by not replacing the Rune-Monfils match with a women's match.

"Everything the tournament has copped for not putting a women's match in the night session, and at least it was understandable for a match like Monfils-Rune. His withdrawal was their chance to right that wrong and replace it w a women's match. Instead, they've done this. Right," they tweeted.

Yasmin Syed @yasminstefsyed



His withdrawal was their chance to right that wrong and replace it w a women's match. Instead, they've done this. Right. James Gray @jamesgraysport



#RolandGarros Alexander Zverev vs Alex Molcan will replace Monfils vs Rune as the night match on Thursday. Alexander Zverev vs Alex Molcan will replace Monfils vs Rune as the night match on Thursday.#RolandGarros Everything the tournament has copped for not putting a women's match in the night session, and at least it was understandable for a match like Monfils-Rune.His withdrawal was their chance to right that wrong and replace it w a women's match. Instead, they've done this. Right. twitter.com/jamesgraysport… Everything the tournament has copped for not putting a women's match in the night session, and at least it was understandable for a match like Monfils-Rune.His withdrawal was their chance to right that wrong and replace it w a women's match. Instead, they've done this. Right. twitter.com/jamesgraysport…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

BadToss @BadToss James Gray @jamesgraysport



#RolandGarros Alexander Zverev vs Alex Molcan will replace Monfils vs Rune as the night match on Thursday. Alexander Zverev vs Alex Molcan will replace Monfils vs Rune as the night match on Thursday.#RolandGarros I lived in France for a few months. Long enough to find it a deeply sexual country. I don’t go back. twitter.com/jamesgraysport… I lived in France for a few months. Long enough to find it a deeply sexual country. I don’t go back. twitter.com/jamesgraysport…

Marine @kasatpova James Gray @jamesgraysport



#RolandGarros Alexander Zverev vs Alex Molcan will replace Monfils vs Rune as the night match on Thursday. Alexander Zverev vs Alex Molcan will replace Monfils vs Rune as the night match on Thursday.#RolandGarros Excuse me?? What’s the reason for not putting Jabeur/Dodin instead? twitter.com/jamesgraysport… Excuse me?? What’s the reason for not putting Jabeur/Dodin instead? twitter.com/jamesgraysport…

Jon Sanders @coachsandersj @yasminstefsyed Nothing changes when nothing changes. Somebody has to step up and do what’s best for the women’s game. @yasminstefsyed Nothing changes when nothing changes. Somebody has to step up and do what’s best for the women’s game.

YonaMx @MxYona @yasminstefsyed Totally agree, they should have put Rybakina or Swiatek's match there. And if they don't want to give it to a women's match, they should have at least put Ruud's match in the night session. @yasminstefsyed Totally agree, they should have put Rybakina or Swiatek's match there. And if they don't want to give it to a women's match, they should have at least put Ruud's match in the night session.

Alexander Zverev is all set to face Alex Molcan in the second round

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 French Open

Alexander Zverev is poised to face Slovakian tennis player Alex Molcan in the second round of the 2023 French Open. After a commanding performance in his first-round match, the German will be looking to bring the same form in his upcoming contest against Molcan.

During his post-match press conference, Zverev acknowledged that he was not at his best during the match due to the challenging windy conditions at Roland Garros. However, he expressed his satisfaction with advancing to the second round.

"I think, here in Roland Garros when it's windy, I think especially the stadium courts, it's more windy than the outside courts. I think the wind changes a lot. So definitely wasn't easy to play from the baseline," Alexander Zverev said. "Obviously both of us were serving very, very good, so not a lot of rallies. Yeah, I'm happy to be through."

The match between Alexander Zverev and Alex Molcan will be the duo's first head-to-head meeting on the professional tour.

Poll : 0 votes