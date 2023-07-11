"Not famed for me" - When Jimmy Connors was asked to recall Wimbledon final defeat to Arthur Ashe

Jimmy Connors is one of the greatest players in tennis history and had a stellar career during which, he won seven Grand Slam singles titles.

The American also reached an additional seven Major finals where he ended up on the losing side. One such instance came at the 1975 Wimbledon Championships. Connors was the defending champion and top seed, and enjoyed a terrific run as he reached the title clash without dropping a single set.

After ousting eighth seed Raul Ramirez and 11th seed Roscoe Tanner, he had to face sixth seed Arthur Ashe in the title clash. Ashe produced a fine performance to win 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 and become the first African-American man to win the singles title at Wimbledon. This piece of history made the 1975 Wimbledon final a very popular match in tennis.

Thirty-five years on from that defeat, Jimmy Connors was asked about it at the 2010 US Open. The reporter told the former World No. 1 if he could ask him a question about his "famed" Wimbledon final against Arthur Ashe.

Connors responded by saying that the match was not famed from his point of view.

“Famed for who? Not famed for me," the American was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

Connors added that the final was so long he could not even remember it.

"It was so long ago. I can't even remember it," he said.

The 1975 Wimbledon final was the only time Arthur Ashe beat Jimmy Connors. The latter won all of the other matches between the two, thus having a 6-1 head-to-head lead. The last encounter between the two came in the final of the 1979 US National Indoor Championships, with Connors winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Jimmy Connors won three titles at Wimbledon throughout his career

Jimmy Connors at the 2012 US Open

Jimmy Connors has a pretty impressive record at Wimbledon, winning 84 out of 102 singles matches with two titles to his name.

His first tournament win came in 1974 when he beat Ken Rosewall 6-1, 6-1, 6-4 in the final. Connors' second and last singles title at the grass-court Major came in 1982. This time, he beat John McEnroe 3-6, 6-3, 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-4 in the title clahs.

The American also won a men's doubles title at Wimbledon in 1973 with Ilie Nastase as his partner. The pair beat the Australian duo of John Cooper and Neale Fraser in the title clash.

