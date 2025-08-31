"Not the first time he's so disrespectful" - Fans furious as Alexander Bublik continues 'vitriol' against doubles players with US Open attack

Alexander Bublik, who is set to face Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of men's singles action at the 2025 US Open, recently voiced a dismissive take about doubles players. The Kazakh's take irked several tennis fans, who were prompt in delivering their reactions. Bublik isn't the only prominent singles star to have criticized doubles tennis. Reilly Opelka has also been in the news for doing the same.Following Bublik's second-round win over Tristan Schoolkate at the hardcourt Major, journalist Ben Rothenberg caught up with him for an interview. During the interview, the Kazakh said:&quot;The (doubles) guys that are sitting there and pretend like they're tennis players? No. That's why a lot of singles players are mocking them and laugh, because this is just a joke.&quot;The majority of tennis fans spanning X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit didn't approve of what Alexander Bublik had to say about doubles players. One fan urged reigning No. 1 and defending US Open champion Jannik Sinner to beat the Kazakh in their upcoming fourth-round clash.&quot;Have a bit of respect for people in general, they earn less than single players and don’t deserve being belittled aswell. They are also athletes. Here I was starting to like him as well, we can’t hate on Opelka and ignore this dude. Sinner please finish him tomorrow,&quot; the fan wrote.&quot;Not the first time he’s being so disrespectful,&quot; commented another.&quot;I don't really get all this vitriol towards doubles players. It's not like they're more famous or earn more than singles players, so why the need to s**t on them?,&quot; questioned one.&quot;The more Bublik wins, the more they let him talk and the more he exposes himself like the complete clown he actually is,&quot; one opined.&quot;Its funny because he has spent most of his career pretending he is a tennis player,&quot; added another.&quot;I'm sick of media letting this embrassing players be publicly rude of people just trying to play and make a career for themselves. if it’s that easy go win a slam in dubs idk,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Alexander Bublik stirred controversy at US Open two years ago with distasteful comment about Dominic ThiemDominic Thiem at the 2023 US Open (Source: Getty)2020 US Open champion and former No. 3 Dominic Thiem was well past his best when he clashed against Alexander Bublik in the first-round of the hardcourt Major two years back. Thiem suffered a severe wrist injury in 2021 and it completely changed the course of his career, as he could never rediscover his finest form.At the 2023 US Open, the unseeded Austrian took out the Kazakh in the first round in straight sets. Alexander Bublik, who was seeded No. 25 at the tournament, was livid with himself for allowing Thiem to dictate proceedings during the encounter. At one stage, the Kazakh's frustrations boiled over, and a courtside microphone caught him saying:&quot;I’m sick of giving careers back to disabled people.&quot;This sparked a wave of criticism in Alexander Bublik's direction. However, when Thiem was asked to comment on the Kazakh's words, the Austrian maintained restraint and didn't escalate the situation, despite respectfully condemning what Bublik said.