"Not healthy" - Jessica Pegula slams Australian Open schedule as Andy Murray's match lasts for six hours

American tennis sensation Jessica Pegula recently slammed the Australian Open organizers for the tournament's schedule.

The issue of scheduling was immediately addressed after former World No. 1 Andy Murray's iconic comeback against home favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis lasted until after 4 a.m.

Murray came back from two sets down to secure one of the most remarkable wins of his illustrious career but made it clear in the aftermath that he wanted the scheduling revised to avoid another situation where matches were played so late.

In light of this, Jessica Pegula, along with other well-known personalities, slammed the tournament schedule in a press conference, saying it is something that must be changed and that playing such a long match isn't healthy for the players.

"I think that definitely is something that needs to be talked about and changed," Pegula said.

"I know it doesn't happen that often. But when it's happening at a Grand Slam, at the biggest stage, those guys, that could be the next round for them or the tournament. Doing that is not healthy. Like, the recovery I can't even imagine mentally and physically," she added.

The American went on to remark that it's tough for players to get any sleep after playing for lengthy periods of time and that no player wants that to happen.

"People also don't realize, you can't sleep after that either. You're so wired. Like, I don't even know if he probably could get any sleep after that. I definitely think it's something that needs to be talked about because, yeah, I don't think any of the players think that should be happening at all," Pegula said.

"I made her really have to earn it today, I think that paid off" - Jessica Pegula on her 3R win against Marta Kostyuk

Jessica Pegula in action at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 3.

Jessica Pegula is on a roll at the 2023 Australian Open. The No. 3 seed defeated Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 6-2 in the third round on Friday, 20 January, to advance to the tournament's second week for the third consecutive year.

Following her victory, the 28-year-old expressed her delight and said she did a "good job" despite her opponent playing quite well.

"I mean, I think the score obviously looked dominant but there was a lot of really tough games in that match. She can be really a dangerous player," Pegula said.

"I think I just did a good job of playing every single point, every single game, really tough, not letting her kind of get any free points or free games. I made her really have to earn it today. I think that paid off," she added.

