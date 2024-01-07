"Not she hopped her a** on Twitter immediately I’m hollering" - Coco Gauff's instant celebration of ASB Classic title amuses tennis fans

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff defended her ASB Classic title on Sunday, January 7 in Auckland, New Zealand. She was quick to mark the victory with a celebratory post on social media to the amusement of tennis fans.

Gauff downed Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in three sets to lay hands on the WTA 250 trophy for the second time. The match began on a competitive note as the participants canceled each other out with two breaks each in the opening set. Svitolina edged the American out in the tiebreak.

Gauff, however, upped the intensity in the second set by breaking her opponent thrice. Though Svitolina broke back once, it proved futile against the spirited teenager who clinched it to level the tie 1-1.

In the third set, Gauff bettered Svitolina in every aspect and raced to a 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 win. With the win, she equaled the head-to-head tally with the Ukrainian at 1-1. The duo previously met in 2021 at the Australian Open, where Svitolina prevailed.

Gauff immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted about her triumph as soon as the final concluded.

"back2back @ASB_Classic," Coco Gauff wrote.

The American's tweet took tennis fans on the internet by surprise as one of them wrote:

"Sheeesh that was quick!!!"

Another fan chimed in, saying:

"Not she hopped her a** on Twitter immediately I’m hollerrrrrng [hollering]."

A third fan hilariously advised the reigning US Open champion to receive the trophy first.

"Looool put your phone down and go collect the trophy. Congrats," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Coco Gauff: "When you win when you’re not playing your best, it makes you feel more satisfied"

After winning the ASB Classic 2024 title on Sunday, Coco Gauff stated that she wasn't convinced with her performance against Elina Svitolina. She, however, suggested that the result going in her favor despite not playing her best made the victory taste sweeter.

"I don’t know if I was expecting this result, but I’m really happy with how I managed to play today. I think today level-wise was definitely not my best match or best level this week, but sometimes when you win when you’re not playing your best, it makes you feel more satisfied," she said at the post-match trophy presentation.

Coco Gauff did not drop a single set throughout her campaign in Auckland till the final. She started by defeating compatriot Claire Liu 6-4, 6-2 in the opener on January 2, and the top seed won every fixture prior to the final in straight sets.