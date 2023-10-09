"Not a huge football fan, but it was brilliantly done" - Andre Agassi's ex-coach thinks David Beckham's Netflix documentary is "worth a look"

Andre Agassi's former coach, Darren Cahill, recently shared his excitement regarding David Beckham's documentary titled "Beckham," which made its premiere on Wednesday, October 4.

The documentary chronicles Beckham's journey from a talented schoolboy in East London to becoming one of the world's greatest football players of his generation. It features interviews with his family, including his wife, as well as former teammates such as Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, and Rio Ferdinand. The documentary is directed by Fisher Stevens.

In a tweet posted by Darren Cahill on Sunday, he mentioned that he watched the David Beckham documentary on Netflix and found it to be highly worthwhile. Despite not being a massive soccer fan himself, he praised the documentary for its excellent execution and noted that Beckham's story, including his setbacks and successes, was truly captivating.

“Watched the David Beckham documentary on Netflix. Well worth a look. I’m not a huge football (soccer) fan but I thought it was brilliantly done and his story/setbacks/success are riveting. Seems like a good bloke.” Cahill said.

During his illustrious professional career, David Beckham played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain, and AC Milan. His international contributions were equally impressive, with 115 appearances for England and 17 goals. Beckham achieved a unique distinction as the only Englishman to score in three separate World Cup tournaments, solidifying his status as a legendary figure in the world of football.

“I mean the guy is the greatest I have ever seen” - Andre Agassi's ex-coach commends 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic

Andre Agassi former coach Darren Cahill

In an episode of the "Advantage Connors" podcast, Darren Cahill, the Australian coach and former coach of Andre Agassi, emphatically stated that Novak Djokovic's achievement of winning 24 Grand Slam titles, which he secured at the US Open in 2023, solidifies him as the greatest player he has ever witnessed.

Cahill expressed that there is no longer any question about Djokovic's status as the greatest in the sport.

"To win 24 Grand Slams, I mean the guy is the greatest I have ever seen, I don't think there is any question about this anymore. We could all have our favorites, Roger, Rafa, Rod Laver for me, winning two Grand Slams (Calendar), last one in '69, which was a remarkable effort," he said.

Furthermore, he emphasized that Novak Djokovic's accomplishment of surpassing both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in Grand Slam titles, especially considering the significant gap he had to close, is a truly remarkable feat.

"But to do what Novak has done and come from way behind when Rafa and Roger had a big Grand Slam total, and actually pass them on the Grand Slam total, remarkable performance. And there's more to come from him too” Andre Agassi's ex coach added