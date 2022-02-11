"Not many tennis towns like Dallas" - John Isner praises fans at Dallas Open 2022

John Isner has heaped praise on the Dallas Open crowd and called the American city one of the best in tennis.

The Dallas Open is in its inaugural edition and is being played at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex. The tournament has attracted large crowds, mainly to cheer on home favorite Isner. And the American returned the affection on Twitter by opining that there are very few "tennis towns like Dallas."

"Not many tennis towns like Dallas."

Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe also praised the crowds in the American city as well as those at the ongoing Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

"Amazing crowds at the Argentina Open and the Dallas Open," wrote the former French Open doubles champion.

Top seeds enter quarterfinals of Dallas Open 2022

John Isner enjoying the support of the crowd

The inaugural edition of the Dallas Open has not attracted many of the top players, with World No. 20 Taylor Fritz being the top seed in the tournament. The 24-year-old received a bye to the second round where he defeated compatriot Jack Sock 6-1, 6-4. He will square off against seventh seed Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals.

Reilly Opelka is the No. 2 seed in the competition and is among the favorites to win it. He beat Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 7-6(3), 7-6(8) in the second round and will face fifth seed Adrian Mannarino in the quarterfinals.

Third seed Isner prevailed in a tight three-set second-round encounter against Kevin Anderson. The World No. 26 will face Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the quarterfinals. This will be the seventh meeting between the two players, with Isner leading the head-to-head 4-2. The last time they locked horns was in Atlanta in 2017, with the American winning 6-3, 6-4.

The quarterfinal matches will be played on Friday while the semifinals and final will take place over the weekend. Isner, who will have the lion's share of support in Dallas, will be eager to win his 17th ATP singles title.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala