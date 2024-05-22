"Not Monica Geller exposing Iga Swiatek's play at the net" - Fans react to Pole's hitting session with actress Courteney Cox in Paris

Iga Swiatek took to the tennis court to hit with actress Courteney Cox in Paris. The Pole is currently in the French capital, preparing for the 2024 French Open, where main draw matches are slated to get underway on Sunday, May 26.

During her hitting session with Cox, who shot to fame for portraying the character of Monica Geller in Friends, Swiatek sported her Roland Garros kit for the first time in public.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with a variety of reactions after videos of Swiatek hitting with Cox went viral. One set of fans referred to Cox as Geller, recalling a scene from a Friends episode that featured the competitive character playing doubles with boyfriend Chandler Bing against Bing's boss and the boss' wife.

"Not the Monica Geller exposing Iga’s play at the net," one fan wrote.

"Well,Monica Geller never loses,Iga!" commented another fan.

"Like Monica would ever lose," another fan chimed in.

"OK but they need to recreate this," another fan wrote with a video of the Friends tennis match that featured Cox as Geller partnering the character of Chandler Bing, who was portrayed by the late Matthew Perry.

Expand Tweet

Another set of tennis fans talked about Swiatek's love for Friends. The Pole has, on multiple occasions in the past, said that she is a big fan of the show.

"Iga a huge Friends fan, so this must have been an amazing experience for her," wrote one fan.

"If Friends were still on, Iga would appear in some episode," another fan wrote.

"Iga looks so happy and excited, as any fan of Friends would," commented another fan.

Iga Swiatek had offered to play doubles with Courteney Cox back in 2022

Iga Swiatek with the 2024 Italian Open trophy

In October 2022, Cox posted a video on social media, which featured her playing tennis against a hitting partner. At one point during the video, Cox was taken completely by surprise as the partner hit a booming serve. The actress captioned the post:

"Hold on...I wasn't ready!"

Later, Swiatek commented on the post, writing:

"If we'd play doubles together no one would've hit you... just saying..."

Iga Swiatek's comment on Courteney Cox's 2022 Instagram post

Swiatek is in red-hot form going into the French Open, having won back-to-back WTA 1000 titles at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. On both occasions, the World No. 1 got the better of World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.