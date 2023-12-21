"Not nearly enough" - Martina Navratilova dismayed over book reading punishment for 13-year-old planning mass shooting

Martina Navratilova has commented on a high-profile case out of Ohio involving a 13-year-old boy planning a mass shooting.

Navratilova has not shied away from sharing her honest opinions on the most-talked-about issues in the USA and beyond. She recently took an interest in a court case of a 13-year-old boy, whose name has not been disclosed due to his young age. He was arrested for planning a shooting in a synagogue, Temple Israel, in the city of Canton, south of Akron, Ohio.

The boy pleaded "true," which is the juvenile equivalent of guilty, to charges of misdemeanor inducing panic and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Stark County Family Court Judge Jim James meted out a sentence of a year of probation. He was also ordered to read a book and write a report about Swiss diplomat Carl Lutz, who saved the lives of over 62,000 Hungarian Jews during World War II.

Martina Navratilova was surprised by the sentence given in the case and suggested that, if not jail time, at least the judge should have handed the punishment of community service.

"Not nearly enough…no jail perhaps but how about community service???" the 67-year-old wrote on X.

"2 of his 3 wives are immigrants" - Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump over anti-immigrant remarks

Former US President Donald Trump recently doubled down on views against immigration in the US and suggested that immigrants are harming the American identity and "poisoning the blood" of the nation. Trump made the remark during a rally in Durham, New Hampshire, as part of his 2024 presidential election campaign.

"They let — I think the real number is 15, 16 million people into our country. When they do that, we got a lot of work to do. They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world," he said via NBC News.

Martina Navratilova, a vocal critic of the 45th President, was displeased by this anti-immigrant comment and pointed out the hypocrisy on Trump's end. The American tennis legend stated that while Trump slams immigrants, two of his three wives were not born in the USA.

"Also 2 of his 3 wives are/were immigrants. Did they poison his blood?" Navratilova posted on X.

Trump married his first wife, Czech model Ivana Zelnickova, in 1977. She became a naturalized American citizen in 1988. They divorced in 1990. His third and current wife, Melania Trump, hails from Slovenia and gained American citizenship in 2006. Trump married Melania in 2005.