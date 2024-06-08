Iga Swiatek’s 2024 French Open final opponent, Jasmine Paolini, was astonished by the Pole's display on the Parisian clay. Swiatek earned an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 win over the Italian on Saturday, June 8, to clinch her fourth title at the tournament.

Swiatek also extended her French Open win streak to 21 matches, having won the title in 2022 and 2023. She holds an enviable record of 35 wins against a mere two losses at the tournament and boasts a 95% win rate.

After Iga Swiatek humbled her in one hour and eight minutes in the latest clash, Paolini shed light on how she felt playing against the Pole on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"She’s playing unbelievable here. She’s taking the ball so early; taking time (away from) you; also using rotation (and) she can defend really well," the Italian noted in her post-match press conference.

Jasmine Paolini was in disbelief over the World No. 1’s formidable form on not just clay but also hardcourt. Swiatek has won 22 titlesin her career; 10 on clay and 12 on hardcourts, including the 2022 US Open. She added five to her tally this year.

"On clay, she’s unbelievable, also on hardcourts, come on! She won so many tournaments this year," Jasmine Paolini said.

"But I think to player her here is something different. She won already four titles and she’s still (23) years old. These numbers are not normal. It’s something unbelievable," she spoke of Iga Swiatek, who celebrated her 23rd birthday at the 2024 French Open.

Paolini, who was competing in her maiden Grand Slam final, also noted that she has never faced a player who plays with as much intensity as Swiatek. She called her latest match against the five-time Grand Slam champion “the most challenging” of her career.

"I tried to play my best but it’s not easy to play at that intensity. I never played a player that has this intensity before in my life," she said. "For me right now, I think it was the most challenging match I played in my entire career."

Jasmine Paolini on Iga Swiatek's error-free display in the 2024 French Open final: "No mistake, hitting winners"

Jasmine Paolini (left) and Iga Swiatek at the 2024 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

Jasmine Paolini faced Iga Swiatek twice before their 2024 French Open final. Just like their latest match, the Pole limited her opponent to just three games in both previous matches – during her 2022 US Open title run (6-3, 6-0) and at the 2018 ITF event in Prague (6-2, 6-1).

About how their match unfolded on Court Philippe Chatrier, Paolini said:

"I tried my best today. Maybe I (could’ve played) some more games to try to be more in the match. I don’t know, she could do more mistakes, maybe not – because she was playing unbelievable level all the match – no mistake, hitting winners," she said in the aforementioned press conference.

Although Paolini came up short at the French Open, she has a lot to be proud of. She's set to make her top-10 debut on Monday, at a career-high World No. 7. The 28-year-old also won her maiden WTA 1000 title earlier this year at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

