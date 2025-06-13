"Not one bathroom break, not one bark" - John McEnroe's brother on the purely unblemished Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner French Open Final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's showdown in the championship round of the French Open 2025 has been the talk of the town days after its conclusion on Sunday, June 8. The Spaniard saved three championship points en route to victory in a memorable tussle with plenty of momentum shifts.
The five-set battle went on for more than five hours. However, what really stood out was the unwavering focus of both players. Neither of them stalled the other's momentum until the end. There were no extended bathroom breaks of medical time-outs during the match. They also maintained their composure and never yelled at their team at any point.
Patrick McEnroe, the younger brother of John McEnroe, saluted both players in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) for the same. He had nothing but respect for the two youngsters, who gave it their all until the last point without resorting to questionable tactics.
"Do you realize that they played for 5 hours and 29 minutes on Sunday in Paris? Not one bathroom break, not one visit from the physio or the trainer, not one bark at their box. Nothing. 5 hours and 29 minutes," McEnroe said.
It wasn't just McEnroe but the entire tennis world that was awestruck after Sunday's thrilling finale to cap off the French Open. The two are taking a well-deserved rest before commencing their grass swing. While Sinner is a lock to return next week, Alcaraz may not be back until Wimbledon.
Jannik Sinner to compete in Halle next week, while Carlos Alcaraz's Queen Club appearance in doubt
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will begin his preparations for Wimbledon by participating in the ATP 500 tournament in Halle. It will take place from June 16-22. He's the defending champion there and beat Hubert Hurkacz in last year's final.
Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, is currently living it up in Ibiza following his French Open triumph. While he's on the entry list for HSBC Championships at Queen's Club, which will run concurrently with the tournament in Halle, his participation in the same remains up in the air for now.
Alcaraz won the title at Queen's Club in 2023 and claimed his maiden trophy at Wimbledon after that. While he couldn't defend his crown at the former event last year, he mounted a successful title defense at Wimbledon. He will aim to join the ranks of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer by claiming his third title on the trot at the All England Club this year.