"Not planning to at the moment" - Anett Kontaveit dismisses coming back to tennis as a coach, focused on completing college

Anett Kontaveit retired from tennis in July and recently stated that she has no plans to come back to the sport for now.

Kontaveit's last professional tennis match came at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Before SW19, she announced her intentions to retire from the sport due to a lumbar disc degeneration in her back, which made it 'impossible' for her 'to continue at the top level' and compete on the WTA Tour.

Six months on, Kontaveit has been enjoying other aspects of life and recently rebuffed any talks of her returning to the sport. In a question-and-answer session on Instagram, the highest-ranked Estonian tennis player was asked if she had thoughts about returning to tennis in a coaching capacity or any similar role.

Konatveit responded in the negative, stating that, at the moment, she aims to complete her education and see what comes next for her. The 27-year-old Estonian has enrolled at Indiana University in the USA to complete a Bachelor’s degree in psychology.

"Are you going to work as a tennis coach or something like that?" a fan asked.

"Not planning to at the moment. Still finishing my uni and then I'll see what comes next," Kontaveit responded.

Screengrab from Instagram

Back in July, the former World No. 2 revealed that she plans to study at Indiana University after her retirement. She said she hoped to go on 'some spontaneous trips' and joked about finding friends who were also 'not working'.

"I'm studying psychology at Indiana University, so I'm going to do that. I'll take more classes, so I'll have more to do. Hopefully I'll go on some spontaneous trips. I have to find friends who are not working. It's very difficult," she told WTA Insider.

Here are the highlights from Anett Kontaveit's career

Anett Kontaveit pictured at 2021 Ostrava Open

Anett Kontaveit turned professional way back in 2010. She entered the top 100 of the WTA ranking in 2015 and won her maiden tour-level title at the 2017 Rosmalen Open at 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.

Kontaveit made significant strides on the WTA Tour in 2021, more specifically in the latter half of 2021. She lifted four titles in 2021 — the WTA 250 Tennis in the Land in Cleveland, the Transylvania Open, and WTA 500 Kremlin Cup, and the Ostrava Open. This helped her qualify for the WTA Finals for the first time in her career.

The Estonian was seeded No. 8 at the 2021 WTA Finals and went all the way to the final. She bettered the likes of Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, and Maria Sakkari before losing to Garbine Muguruza in the title contest. She ended her career with six titles on the WTA Tour.