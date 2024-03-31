"Not a single chance" - Grigor Dimitrov, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner & others trash Drake’s claim of beating Serena Williams if she played left-handed

Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Grigor Dimitrov, Carlos Alcaraz, and others have all dismissed Drake's idea of beating Serena Williams in a tennis match.

In the year 2013, Drake claimed through his hit single 'Worst Behavior' from the album titled 'Nothing Was the Same' that he could defeat 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in a match if she played with her left hand.

Drake dropped Williams' name in the verse transcribed below:

"And it's back to LA, open the mail, starin' at the check, Enough to make you throw up, man it's gross what I net, I'm with my whole set, tennis matches at the crib, I swear I could beat Serena when she playin' with her left."

Lucas Brody from the Broadcast Boys recently decided to hear opinions on Drake's 11-year-old claim from the players competing at the Miami Open. He approached the likes of Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka, Grigor Dimitrov Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, and Gael Monfils.

Dimitrov bursted Drake's bubble, saying:

"Drake my man, not a single chance."

"No, he would not even win a point, really. He's wrong," Gauff said.

Sinner too rubbished the five-time Grammy winner's thoughts, however, backed him to secure a game.

"I don't think so. I would give him confidence in one game, you never know. You have to believe," the reigning Australian Open champion said.

Pegula, Osaka, Alcaraz, Rune, Murray, Tsitsipas, Tiafoe, Shelton, Tiafoe, and Monfils also disapproved of Drake's idea.

"We have managed to be such good and close friends after so many years" - Grigor Dimitrov on his bond with Serena Williams

Grigor Dimitrov with Serena Williams

On Friday, March 29, Grigor Dimitrov defeated Alexander Zverev to reach the men's singles final of the Miami Open 2024 with Serena Williams cheering him on from the stands.

Dimitrov and Williams have developed an amicable bond over the years. The ATP player confirmed the same during his post-match press conference on Friday.

"She [Serena Williams] is amazing. We stay in touch. We nearly speak on a daily basis. It's friendship, man. I think this is the best part. Tennis is tennis, but, you know, we are all living our dream right now. I think the real life begins after, and I think we have managed to be such good and close friends after so many years," he said.

In the final scheduled for Sunday, March 31, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Grigor Dimitrov will take on Italy's Jannik Sinner. Whoever wins, will clinch their second Masters 1000 title.

