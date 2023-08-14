Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki recently shared a heartwarming video showcasing the shenanigans her daughter Olivia was up to.

Olivia, born in June 2021, is the first child of Wozniacki and her husband, former NBA champion David Lee. The couple joyfully welcomed their second child, their son James, in October 2022.

The Danish superstar took to Instagram on Sunday, August 13th, to share a delightful video of Olivia running around her playroom filled with toys, spiritedly dashing back and forth on an elevated platform.

"This has been going on for 20 minutes straight and not looking to be slowing down, she is supposed to sleep soon," Wozniaki captioned on her Instagram story.

Wozniacki, who made her return to action this year, addressed the media after her loss to Vondrousova in the Canadian Open, where she was asked about her upcoming trips to Cincinnati and New York.

In response, the 33-year-old expressed her strong attachment to her children and family, stating her intention to have them accompany her on all her journeys.

"Yeah, for sure. They'll be with me everywhere. Wherever I go, my kids and my family will be there. So I can't stay away from them. I would miss them too much," she said.

Wozniacki will open her campaign at the Cincinnati Open against Elina Svitolina, who has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open and the semifinals at Wimbledon this year.

Caroline Wozniacki's resilient comeback after motherhood inspires confidence, believes Elina Svitolina

Amidst Caroline Wozniacki's remarkable resurgence after an absence of nearly three years, Elina Svitolina has openly conveyed her profound appreciation for the former Australian Open champion.

Svitolina, who marked her own return to the tennis circuit in April following the birth of her daughter Skai, praised Wozniacki for embracing the substantial endeavor of staging a comeback after giving birth to two children.

"Yeah, I have a lot of respect for Caroline to come back after two. It's really a big challenge, and she's a great fighter. I was not extremely surprised by her coming back because I feel like she wants to try again to accept this challenge for her personally, and I think it's a great one," she said at a press conference.

The winner of the clash between Wozniacki and Svitolina will take on either 14th seed Daria Kasatkina or Peyton Stearns in the second round in Cincinnati.