Andrey Rublev has found support from his colleagues, including Nick Kyrgios and Adrian Mannarino, after he defaulted out of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024.

Rublev took on Alexander Bublik in a semifinal showdown on Friday, March 1, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre. He remained in a deadlock with Bublik for two hours and 31 minutes until he gave a line official a piece of his mind in Russian over a call on the game point in the 11th game of the third set.

Another official, who understood Russian, reported to the chair umpire that Rublev had used profane language. The chair umpire then had a word with the supervisor and defaulted Rublev for unsportsmanlike conduct, even though the Russian requested a replay and his opponent wished to continue.

However, the Russian has maintained innocence over the controversy as he recently gained backing from fellow players.

Adrian Mannarino took to X (formerly Twitter) and suggested that someone like John McEnroe wouldn't have completed too many matches if they actively competed on the ATP Tour in modern times.

"Omg coming out to snitch! Not sure how many matches Mc Enroe would finish in 2024," the World No. 19 wrote.

Nick Kyrgios also expressed regret at the penalty Andrey Rublev paid, while appreciating Bublik at the same time.

"Class from Bublik, saying he wanted to continue. Respect. Feel for Rublev. Did not warrant a default," Kyrgios wrote.

Reilly Opelka, too, expressed discontent, writing:

"Bush league.. linesman should get demoted to pickleball asap; That refs a f****** moron"

Daria Kasatkina condemns punishment for Andrey Rublev: "Linesman cannot be always trusted"

Andrey Rublev in disbelief over the supervisor and linesman's take on his outburst.

Daria Kasatkina also claimed that the punishment handed to Andrey Rublev was unjust.

"So you can just default a player, take his points and money away, without even checking a video replay??? What a joke, another confirmation we need a VAR in tennis and electronic line calling on all tournaments," Kasatkina wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

A user on X dropped a comment under Kasatkina's tweet claiming it was wrong on Rublev's part to behave in that manner.

"It is not ok to intimidate a linesman like that. Even If he [Andrey Rublev] is so nice off court. This is not ok," the user wrote.

Kasatkina replied to the user writing:

"I didn't said [say] that he [Andrey Rublev] is right. What I'm saying is that the supervisor has to have a 100% confirmation in front of his eyes before making such a decision."

Another user challenged Kasatkina's viewpoint, saying:

"So @DKasatkina: You are saying they shouldn't trust their linespeople? You are trying to discredit officials who just want to do their jobs & not get abused & intimidated by angry entitled millionaire athletes with mental health issues."

The Russian, in response, noted that it's the player who takes all the damage eventually.

"Ones [once] I paid a huge fine for something I didn't say just because the linesman thought she understood what I'm saying. So no, they cannot be always trusted. And btw we always are paying for our mistakes while they never even care about theirs," she wrote.

