Paula Badosa's mid-match retirement in her quarterfinal against Daria Saville at the 2025 Merida Open has sparked concerns among tennis fans. The Spaniard had an injury-riddled season last year due to a chronic back injury. Moreover, she had no break in her tennis calendar in the last month.

Badosa found her form toward the latter end of 2024 and took that into 2025. She made it to her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open. However, she faced a minor setback at the Middle East swing, where she failed to stitch three wins at any of the three events she participated in.

Badosa entered the Merida Open as the second seed and kicked off her campaign with a statement 6-2, 6-1 win over Jaqueline Cristian. She then played Daria Saville and seemed to be moving towards another easy triumph when she, unfortunately, had to retire at 6-1, 3-5, seemingly due to an issue with her back.

Fans took to X to express concern for Paula Badosa. One fan hoped the 27-year-old would be ready for the Indian Wells Open, starting next week.

"Not again! Badosa has been playing so well and now another back injury-she can’t catch a break! Hope it’s not too serious and she can play at Indian Wells," the fan wished.

Another fan relayed the same concern.

"I feel so bad omg. Hope she’s ok for the sunshine double," another fan wished.

Another fan felt the Spaniard should've been more careful with her scheduling.

"Badosa really should’ve thought twice with that scheduling, why do you have a chronic back injury but play 4 weeks in a row," a fan opined.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"I hope this doesn’t affect Tsitsipas chance to win his first ATP 500 title in Dubai if he’s aware of this…," a fan said.

"What the heck happened? Honestly thought she was running away with this," a fan was baffled.

"I'm not sure why Badosa didn't just wait till IW to play again... already looked hampered in the Rybakina match in Dubai and then instead of resting decides to play Merida and it only got worse," a fan questioned.

It is worth noting that Badosa's chronic back injury had once made her contemplate retirement.

"I feel really bummed for Paula Badosa" - Daria Saville opens up about the unfortunate end to her 2025 Merida Open quarterfinal

Paula Badosa - Source: Getty

Following Paula Badosa's mid-match retirement, Daria Saville relayed her best wishes to the Spaniard while talking to the media post-match.

"I have mixed feelings about the way I played today and the way it finished. It's not fun to come through to the semifinals in that way. I feel really bummed for Paula. I hope it's nothing serious."

While Saville will face Emiliana Arango in the semifinal, Badosa will look to get back to her 100% as she gears up for the Indian Wells Open. She is also slated to team up with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas in Eisenhower Cup, a mixed doubles exhibition.

