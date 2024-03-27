"Not surprising, Jannik Sinner was raised right", "He's bigger than tennis" - Fans delighted by Italian helping out unwell fan in Miami Open 4R clash

Tennis fans were delighted to witness Jannik Sinner lend a helping hand to a spectator who had fallen ill during his Miami Open fourth-round match.

Following a 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 comeback win over Tallon Griekspoor, Sinner squared off against Christopher O'Connell in the fourth round on Tuesday, March 26. The Italian had to work his way into the game after going behind 1-3 in the first set.

Sinner weathered the tough conditions and remained composed to close out the encounter 6-4, 6-3 in just under two hours. During the match, a fan in the crowd fainted as play was stopped briefly.

Sinner, alert to the situation, quickly rushed to give the fan his drinks, towels, and ice packs. The Italian received a rousing cheer from the crowd for his kind gesture.

Fans on social media too praised Sinner for his actions. One fan stated that such a gesture was expected from the Italian, who was "raised right."

"Extremely sweet and not surprising at all. He was raised right. I hope the fan is ok," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan wrote:

"He's [Jannik Sinner is] bigger than tennis"

This is not the first time Sinner has helped an ailing spectator during his match. During his quarterfinal face-off against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Internazionali d'Italia, the World No. 3 provided water to a fan who fainted.

One user recalled the incident, where Sinner lost in straight sets, to assert that the Italian has always been well-mannered.

"He did the same in Rome (2022). It's just the way he is, caring, well mannered and a real nice person. Bravo Jannik!," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Jannik Sinner on court conditions in his Miami Open 4R clash: "Much more windy; had to adjust a little bit"

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Jannik Sinner said the court conditions during his Miami Open fourth-round match differed from the previous match.

While it took him time to adjust to the windy conditions, Sinner maintained that he was confident from the start with enough chances coming his way.

"Today was much different [than Sunday's match]. Much more windy, so I had to adjust a little bit. I had some chances even before I broke him. So I knew that I was doing the right things," Sinner said, as per ATPTour.com.

The Australian Open champion admitted that his opponent's mistakes at important junctures of the match proved vital.

"I tried to serve really solid. He made a couple of mistakes in important moments and I think today that was the key," he added.

Sinner will next face Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals on Wednesday (March 27) in what will be their first meeting on the tour. Machac defeated Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-3 to make it to his first Masters 1000 last-eight appearance.