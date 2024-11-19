"Not to take criticism too hard... Continue to be that showman that you have inside you": Nick Kyrgios on what he would tell his 18-year-old self

Nick Kyrgios spoke about how he took criticism personally when he was a teenager. The Aussie has been out of action for a long time and is set to make his return to the ATP Tour in 2025.

Kyrgios was touted to have a bright future in tennis because of his talent and impressive junior career, that saw him win three Grand Slams across singles and doubles. While the Aussie hasn't lived up to expectations, he has produced some impressive performances throughout his career and won a few titles.

The 29-year-old recently appeared on an episode of The AO Show and was asked what he would tell his 18-year-old self after being showed one of his tennis magazine covers. Kyrgios responded by saying that he would advise himself not to take criticism too seriously. The Aussie said that he used to take others' comments very personally during his younger days.

"I would probably say not to take criticism too hard at that time. I was an emotional kid and I was a sensory person, like, I took comments very personally. So, I would tell myself maybe not to take the criticism so hard because it really, it really affected me. I'd probably say, 'Just continue to be that showman that you have inside you.' I didn't realise I was going to send such shockwaves through the tennis world, I guess. I was 18, I had no idea that I was able to do that. I was a kid from Canberra, still in school. I'd say just don't take criticism too hard," Nick Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios to compete in Abu Dhabi exhibition event before ATP Tour return in 2025

Nick Kyrgios at the 2024 Australian Open (Image Source: Getty)

Nick Kyrgios is set to make his return to action in the 2025 season but before that, he will compete in the World Tennis League, which is an exhibition event scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from December 19-22.

The Aussie is a part of the Kites team alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa and Jasmine Paolini. Three other teams will compete in the event, with the Eagles comprising of Casper Ruud, Iga Swiatek, Hubert Hurkacz and Barbora Krejcikova.

The Hawks comprise of Taylor Fritz, Sumit Nagal, Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva while the Falcons have Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Elena Rybakina and Caroline Garcia.

Kyrgios is set to compete in his first tournament since June 2023 at the Brisbane International, which will start on December 29. It will be the 29-year-old's third appearance at the tournament, which he won in 2018 after beating Ryan Harrison 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

