Boris Becker has assessed the upcoming first-round encounter between Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal at the 2024 French Open. It will be a rematch of the pair's 2022 French Open semifinal showdown, which ended in injury horror for Zverev. The German was forced to leave the court in a wheelchair after rolling his ankle during the second set tiebreak.

At the time, Alexander Zverev was just a win away from becoming the top-ranked men's tennis player in the world for the first time in his career. Nadal would eventually go on to win his record-extending 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam title.

Alexander Zverev's horrific injury kept him out of action for almost a year. However, he made a stellar comeback last year, and re-established himself as a top-10 player. His recent title triumph at the Italian Open has resulted in him being widely regarded as one of the favorites to clinch the prestigious Roland Garros title.

Boris Becker shared his opinion on the blockbuster first-round French Open clash between his compatriot and Nadal. The German told Eurosport that Zverev had a great opportunity "to pick up where he left off with his injury in 2022". Becker also downplayed Nadal's chances, as he cited the Spaniard's own form and fitness issues.

"I think the match is a chance for Sascha [Zverev] to pick up where he left off with his injury in 2022. Sure, he's competing against the 14-time Roland Garros champion, but Nadal is no longer the same as he was two years ago," Becker told Eurosport.

The former World No. 1 went on to dismiss the "revenge" rhetoric in the buildup to the match, saying that Nadal was not to blame for Zverev's injury.

"He (Zverev) was stopped on this path in the match against Nadal. I'm not talking about revenge now, because the injury wasn't Nadal's fault. But: Sascha was the number two in the world at the time and looked very good in that match," Becker added.

"I would have liked to play Rafael Nadal at a later stage of French Open" - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev at a press conference

During a recent press conference, Zverev expressed the desire that he had to face Nadal again after the heartbreaking end to his 2022 French Open campaign.

"I wanted to play Rafa again in, you know, in my career because I didn't want my last memory of me playing against Rafa to be me leaving the court on a wheelchair," Zverev said.

The World No. 4 also said that he would have "liked to play" Nadal at a deeper stage at the 2024 French Open.

"Ideally I would have liked to play him in at a later stage of the tournament um but it is how it is now. He is unseeded this year, I am seeded. It's a tough draw but it's a tough draw for both of us and we'll see how it goes," Alexander Zverev added.

The German and the Spaniard are slated to face off at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 26. Whoever wins will go on to face either former Top-10 player David Goffin or Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round.