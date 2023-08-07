Fans of Iga Swiatek responded with funny reactions after the World No. 1 was clicked in front of the IGA Stadium in Montreal ahead of the Canadian Open.

Swiatek entered the tournament as the top seed followed by Aryna Sabalenka in the second spot and Elena Rybakina in the third. The Pole received a bye in the opening round and now awaits the winner of the Zhu Lin vs Karolina Pliskova match in the second round.

Coincidently, the main court in Montreal is named 'Stade IGA' (IGA Stadium). The 22-year-old herself made a remark on the connection during a pre-tournament press conference recently.

"Well, having the stadium named after me, huge privilege. Let's pretend that's the story. No, but it's just a nice coincidence, so yeah, it's fun. I feel more happy when I see that its 'Iga Stadium' so it's nice. They should do this more often," Iga Swiatek said.

The four-time Grand Slam winner was also photographed as she posed in front of the stadium. Her fans shared hilarious responses and analogies on Twitter after Swiatek's pictures surfaced online. A fan of hers wrote:

"Iga Swiatek is there right now" - Bianca Andreescu wishes to be invincible again

Bianca Andreescu and Iga Swiatek greet each other: Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022

After a series of unsuccessful seasons, former World No. 4 Bianca Andreescu recently expressed her desire to be among the best WTA players once again.

Andreescu has failed to live up to the standards she had set in 2019. The Canadian defeated Serena Williams in the 2019 US Open final to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title. She also won the Canadian Open and Indian Wells Masters the same year. Since then, the 23-year-old has failed to win any silverware.

Reflecting on her career recently, Andreescu wished to bring back the glory days of her past and be "invincible" like Iga Swiatek.

"I do remember that feeling [of being invincible] and I would love to get back there. I know Iga Swiatek is there right now. I think she won Warsaw today. It's incredible what she's doing and I really want to get to that point. I remember what that winning feeling felt like when I see Iga Swaitek, a hundred percent. It is definitely a good feeling," she said.