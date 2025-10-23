  • home icon
  Tennis
  "Nothing to do with these apparent clowns" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian clears the air on his firm as fraud allegations cause confusion

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 23, 2025 05:32 GMT
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian
Before anyone starts taking it out on Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder made his role clear amid fraud allegations against 777 Partners.

Ohanian, who is the founder of 776 (pronounced "Seven Seven Six"), has no direct or indirect association with the controversial company. He wrote on X:

"Just to be SUPER clear, my firm is 776 (Seven Seven SIX) and has nothing to do with these apparent clowns at 777."
777 Partners has come under intense scrutiny as co-founder Josh Wander faces indictment from the Securities and Exchange Commission for charges of securities and wire fraud. According to federal prosecutors, Wander misappropriately used funds from the firm's structured settlements business to finance acquisitions of soccer teams and airlines.

Apart from Wander, the SEC has also filed a complaint against co-founder Steven Pasko, former CFO Damien Alfalla, 777 Partners, and a related entity, 600 Partners.

What does Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's 776 firm do?

Alexis Ohanian's 776 company is a technology company in the business of deploying venture capital and supporting the founders. Ohanian founded the company in 2020. The logic behind the name traces back to 776 BCE, when the first Olympic Games were recorded. The firm operates with a self-built operating system called Cerebro.

The firm has invested in several sectors, including health tech, media, and consumer products. They have put their money in startups like Feastables, Stoke Space, Riverside, Nucleus Genomics, Monumental Labs, and RO.

Alexis Ohanian is also focused on the company's social responsibility, and in line with that, he has launched the 776 Foundation Fellowship Program. The program offers $100,000 over two years to founders aged 23 or younger working on climate-related projects.

Ohanian launched Athlos, which is a female-only track and field meeting series to fill the opportunity gap. The first meeting was held in September last year at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island. It attracted great viewership with around 3 million fans tuning in.

“Track and field is one of the most watched sports of the Olympics … but it’s not really elevated outside of those Olympic Games,” Ohanian told The Post. “We want to put them on the biggest stage that we can in prime time.”

Alexis Ohanian has also said that people should not take this move of his as a charitable purpose. He's in this for money as well while promoting women's sports.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

