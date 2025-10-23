"Nothing to do with these apparent clowns" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian clears the air on his firm as fraud allegations cause confusion

Before anyone starts taking it out on Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder made his role clear amid fraud allegations against 777 Partners.Ohanian, who is the founder of 776 (pronounced &quot;Seven Seven Six&quot;), has no direct or indirect association with the controversial company. He wrote on X:&quot;Just to be SUPER clear, my firm is 776 (Seven Seven SIX) and has nothing to do with these apparent clowns at 777.&quot;777 Partners has come under intense scrutiny as co-founder Josh Wander faces indictment from the Securities and Exchange Commission for charges of securities and wire fraud. According to federal prosecutors, Wander misappropriately used funds from the firm's structured settlements business to finance acquisitions of soccer teams and airlines.Apart from Wander, the SEC has also filed a complaint against co-founder Steven Pasko, former CFO Damien Alfalla, 777 Partners, and a related entity, 600 Partners.What does Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's 776 firm do?Alexis Ohanian's 776 company is a technology company in the business of deploying venture capital and supporting the founders. Ohanian founded the company in 2020. The logic behind the name traces back to 776 BCE, when the first Olympic Games were recorded. The firm operates with a self-built operating system called Cerebro.The firm has invested in several sectors, including health tech, media, and consumer products. They have put their money in startups like Feastables, Stoke Space, Riverside, Nucleus Genomics, Monumental Labs, and RO.Alexis Ohanian is also focused on the company's social responsibility, and in line with that, he has launched the 776 Foundation Fellowship Program. The program offers $100,000 over two years to founders aged 23 or younger working on climate-related projects.Ohanian launched Athlos, which is a female-only track and field meeting series to fill the opportunity gap. The first meeting was held in September last year at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island. It attracted great viewership with around 3 million fans tuning in.“Track and field is one of the most watched sports of the Olympics … but it’s not really elevated outside of those Olympic Games,” Ohanian told The Post. “We want to put them on the biggest stage that we can in prime time.”Alexis Ohanian has also said that people should not take this move of his as a charitable purpose. He's in this for money as well while promoting women's sports.