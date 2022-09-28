"Nothing has changed, when are you going to start prioritizing players?" - Nick Kyrgios hits out at Tennis Australia after being denied practice court

Nick Kyrgios, who was in Melbourne for a day along with doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis, had trouble finding a court to practice on ahead of the Japan Open, which begins on October 3.

Kyrgios took to Instagram to highlight the situation and ask when players would start being prioritized.

"Here for a day of training in Melbourne and unable to get a court!!? Nothing has changed. When are you going to start prioritising players?" the anguished Aussie wrote.

While Kyrgios was clearly distressed, his doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis tried to lighten the mood with a bit of humor and sarcasm.

Kokkinankis aired his feelings by doing a hilarious imitation of a news bulletin.

"Breaking news: Tennis stars Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were left stranded without a paddle as the biggest tennis academy in the world was unable to accommodate the superstars. They gave priority treatment to the grassrooters out there, some of them so uncoordinated that they were unable to make contact with the ball after 3 hours on court," he quipped.

Kokkinakis, who initially managed to keep a straight face, broke into a smile as Kyrgios too let out a chuckle.

"Despite winning the Australian Open and making millions of people interested in tennis, the superstars were left stranded and unable to hit a single ball," he added.

Kyrgios appeared a bit more serious as he described the prevailing court situation at the tennis academy.

"Obviously, I'm here for a day so just wanted to get some good training before the (ATP) 500 in Tokyo. We will see how the court situation goes," said the 2022 Wimbledon finalist, who has lashed out at Tennis Australia in the past as well.

9News Australia @9NewsAUS



Kyrgios has also lashed out at Tennis Australia and past champions who he claims failed to support him even in his greatest hour. On the eve of his Wimbledon final Nick Kyrgios has made the stunning claim that he might quit the sport if he wins.Kyrgios has also lashed out at Tennis Australia and past champions who he claims failed to support him even in his greatest hour. #9News On the eve of his Wimbledon final Nick Kyrgios has made the stunning claim that he might quit the sport if he wins.Kyrgios has also lashed out at Tennis Australia and past champions who he claims failed to support him even in his greatest hour. #9News https://t.co/wScSY1bQ82

The pair were finally afforded a court to train on after a long wait.

Memorable 2022 season for Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis in action at the 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis created history earlier this year by becoming the first Aussie duo to win the doubles event at the Australian Open since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1997.

Interestingly, it was an all-Australian final in Melbourne with Kyrgios and Kokkinakis up against Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell.

They also became the first wildcard pair to win the Australian Open men's doubles title in the Open Era.

MOHAMED🇪🇬🇮🇹 @M_asr_10 5 July 2013 : Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios , Wimbledon Boys doubles champions.



29 January 2022 : Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios , Australian Open Men's doubles champions. 5 July 2013 : Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios , Wimbledon Boys doubles champions.29 January 2022 : Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios , Australian Open Men's doubles champions. https://t.co/G540XmuDs3

