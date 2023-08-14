Tennis
"Nothing crazy about what I’m saying, it is what it is” – Andy Roddick doubles down on statements calling No.800 ranked players 'not professionals'

By Ayush Vashistha
Modified Aug 14, 2023 13:48 GMT
Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003.
Former tennis player Andy Roddick defended his recent statements, where he questioned amateur players for claiming they can win a game against professionals.

According to a tennis survey by Research Without Barriers, 71% of the respondents believed they could win a game versus a pro. Interestingly, 47% of the respondents above the age of 55 had the same belief.

Talking to the Tennis Channel regarding the same, Roddick termed the survey 'insane' and also said:

"Did I ever play anyone 800...? No. I was on tour... like the real tour where we make paychecks right. If you do not make your yearly income doing something, you're not a professional."

Roddick's words didn't sit well with fans on social media as one of the users called him out, saying

"An 800 ranked in the world is not a professional tennis player. Who says so? Andy Roddick."
Clay writes on Twitter.
Responding to the tweet, Roddick doubled down on his viewpoint and wrote:

"Not as defined by this argument of an amateur versus a pro. Anyone who says there’s not a very very very distinct line between 800 and 100 has their head in the sand."
Roddick on Twitter.
Another user challenged Andy Roddick's statements, saying:

"Going to get a lot of s**t for the guys griding the ITF and Challenger tour outside the Top 300."
White Boy Scott on Twitter.
The former American tennis star replied:

"We were talking about a hypothetical someone ranked 800 in the world. I made the crazy statement that they’re still 700 spots from participating in a grand slam. The levels are so far apart. There’s nothing crazy about what I’m saying. [It is] what it is. It’s not close."
Andy Roddick&#039;s recent tweet
"Also the point at large was yes there could be games won against someone ranked 800. When I hear pro, I think about someone making a living on the tours. That’s all. Happy to be disagreed w[ith]," added Roddick.
Roddick wrote on Twitter.
The user suggested Roddick might face the heat for his take on lower-ranked players. To this, the 40-year-old responded:

"Fine w[ith] flak and peoples feelings. I’m not wrong here."
Roddick&#039;s response on Twitter.
"Even I can't win a game off of Novak Djokovic right now" - Andy Roddick

Novak Djokovic and Andy Roddick interact after a match.
Andy Roddick heavily criticized the respondents of the survey, recalling a match he played with a frying pan against an amateur almost 20 years ago.

"I played Ohio University Intramural champion back in '05 or '06 because the guy was writing a book about what would be needed to compete with a pro, and I beat him with a frying pan! And it's not like I'm the most talented guy," Roddick said.

Roddick further argued that playing tennis at the club level wouldn't prepare one to face a top pro player like Novak Djokovic and opined that even he, a former World No. 1, might fail against the Serb at his current level.

"If you play in your club and didn't play Divison 1 tennis, you can't win a game off Novak Djokovic, stop it! I'm sitting here as a 40-year-old, I won 32 times on tour, even I cannot win a game off of Novak Djokovic right now, and you can't either!" Andy Roddick added.

The American, however, leads the head-to-head count against Djokovic. Roddick won five out of their nine encounters before retiring in 2012.

