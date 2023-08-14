"Nothing crazy about what I’m saying, it is what it is” – Andy Roddick doubles down on statements calling No.800 ranked players 'not professionals'

Former tennis player Andy Roddick defended his recent statements, where he questioned amateur players for claiming they can win a game against professionals.

According to a tennis survey by Research Without Barriers, 71% of the respondents believed they could win a game versus a pro. Interestingly, 47% of the respondents above the age of 55 had the same belief.

Talking to the Tennis Channel regarding the same, Roddick termed the survey 'insane' and also said:

"Did I ever play anyone 800...? No. I was on tour... like the real tour where we make paychecks right. If you do not make your yearly income doing something, you're not a professional."

Roddick's words didn't sit well with fans on social media as one of the users called him out, saying

"An 800 ranked in the world is not a professional tennis player. Who says so? Andy Roddick."

Responding to the tweet, Roddick doubled down on his viewpoint and wrote:

"Not as defined by this argument of an amateur versus a pro. Anyone who says there’s not a very very very distinct line between 800 and 100 has their head in the sand."

Another user challenged Andy Roddick's statements, saying:

"Going to get a lot of s**t for the guys griding the ITF and Challenger tour outside the Top 300."

The former American tennis star replied:

"We were talking about a hypothetical someone ranked 800 in the world. I made the crazy statement that they’re still 700 spots from participating in a grand slam. The levels are so far apart. There’s nothing crazy about what I’m saying. [It is] what it is. It’s not close."

"Also the point at large was yes there could be games won against someone ranked 800. When I hear pro, I think about someone making a living on the tours. That’s all. Happy to be disagreed w[ith]," added Roddick.

The user suggested Roddick might face the heat for his take on lower-ranked players. To this, the 40-year-old responded:

"Fine w[ith] flak and peoples feelings. I’m not wrong here."

"Even I can't win a game off of Novak Djokovic right now" - Andy Roddick

Novak Djokovic and Andy Roddick interact after a match.

Andy Roddick heavily criticized the respondents of the survey, recalling a match he played with a frying pan against an amateur almost 20 years ago.

"I played Ohio University Intramural champion back in '05 or '06 because the guy was writing a book about what would be needed to compete with a pro, and I beat him with a frying pan! And it's not like I'm the most talented guy," Roddick said.

Roddick further argued that playing tennis at the club level wouldn't prepare one to face a top pro player like Novak Djokovic and opined that even he, a former World No. 1, might fail against the Serb at his current level.

"If you play in your club and didn't play Divison 1 tennis, you can't win a game off Novak Djokovic, stop it! I'm sitting here as a 40-year-old, I won 32 times on tour, even I cannot win a game off of Novak Djokovic right now, and you can't either!" Andy Roddick added.

The American, however, leads the head-to-head count against Djokovic. Roddick won five out of their nine encounters before retiring in 2012.