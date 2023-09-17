"Nothing personal" - Aryna Sabalenka clarifies she wasn't 'angry' at her team, jokes about how different her personality is on and off the court

Aryna Sabalenka recently opened up about her emotions during the 2023 US Open semifinals, where she came back from a set down to beat Madison Keys in a thrilling encounter.

The Belarusian star admitted that she was not angry at her team, but was simply venting out her frustration.

Sabalenka faced a tough challenge from the 17th-seed American, who won the first set 6-0. The Belarusian leveled the match by winning the second set 7-6(1). She then dominated the third set in the tiebreak, 7-6(10-5) to seal her spot in her maiden US Open finals.

During the match, Sabalenka was seen shouting and gesturing at her coach and box, which raised some eyebrows among the fans and commentators. She also slammed her racquet on the towel box and received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct.

However, in a recent Q&A session with fans on Instagram on Sunday (September 17), Sabalenka explained that it was nothing personal and that she had an agreement with her team to let out her emotions.

"I wasn’t [angry at my team], we spoke before and we agreed that if I need to let it out I can do it, nothing personal," Sabalenka wrote in response to a fan’s question.

The picture she posted in her story depicted her contrasting personalities on and off the court.

"Arina on and off the court," she wrote, adding laughing emojis.

Aryna Sabalenka on Instagram

Sabalenka also revealed that her family is her biggest inspiration and that she wants them to have the best life.

The 25-year-old said that she learns from every loss and that she enjoys spending quality time with her friends, exploring beautiful locations, shopping, and eating at good restaurants.

Aryna Sabalenka on Instagram

A look back at Aryna Sabalenka's run at US Open 2023

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka came close to winning her first US Open title but was denied by American Coco Gauff in a thrilling final last week.

Sabalenka, who had reached the semifinals at Flushing Meadows for the third consecutive year, started strongly and took the first set 6-2 with her powerful serve and aggressive baseline game.

However, Gauff, who was playing in her second Grand Slam final, fought back and leveled the match by winning the second set 6-3. The 19-year-old eventually sealed the victory with a backhand winner, 6-2.

Gauff became the youngest American woman to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

Sabalenka had a remarkable run at Flushing Meadows, dropping only one set before the final. She beat Maryna Zanevska in the first round, Jodie Anna Burrage in the second round, and Clara Burel in the third round.

She then defeated Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round, Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinals, and Madison Keys, in a dramatic semifinal.

Aryna Sabalenka was recently awarded the 'Chris Evert trophy' for becoming WTA No. 1 ranked player.