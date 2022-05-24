"Nothing in any sports will ever be as iconic as this" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's rousing introduction at the French Open

Rafael Nadal cruised into the second round of the 2022 French Open on Monday, winning his opener at the tournament without dropping a set. Facing off against Jordan Thompson, the Mallorcan scored a straight-forward 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win in just over two hours.
More than the Spaniard's game, which was as flawless as they come, it was his introduction at the tournament before the match that really caught the attention of tennis fans.
A video of the same, where the stadium announcer lists out all 13 of his Roland Garros titles in a single breath, has since gone viral on social media. Twitter users could not help but share the video along with messages of awe, remarking on how it is one of the most iconic moments in all of sporting history.
No matter how many times they've heard it before, fans declared that they would never get tired of the introduction and that it was a guaranteed goosebump-inducing moment.
"The greatest sport introduction of all time across all sports. To win 13 Roland Garros titles in 16 years is stuff of legends," one fan wrote.
"It takes eleven seconds just to announce all of Nadal's Roland Garros titles. The greatest player introduction in all sports," another fan tweeted.
"Nothing in any sports will ever be as iconic as this!" one fan wrote.
"Gives me goosebumps, every single time," another user posted.
"Rafans haven't suffered in January like they did only to hear the commie say he won the AO ONCE !!!!!!! IT'S TWICE MISTER!" one fan jokingly pointed out.
Rafael Nadal takes on Corentin Moutet in the second round of the French Open
Following his victory over Jordan Thompson, Rafael Nadal will take on Corentin Moutet in the second round of the 2022 French Open. The Frenchman came from a set down against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in his opener to set up a meeting with the World No. 5.
The duo have not faced off on the ATP tour to date and will meet for the first time on Wednesday. The Spaniard did not show any signs of his recent injury during the opening clash against Thompson and will be the favorite to book his spot in the third round with relative ease.
A victory against Moutet would pit the former World No. 1 against either Fabio Fognini or Botic van de Zandschlup up next. Felix Auger-Aliassime is in line to cross swords with the 35-year-old in the fourth round, while a blockbuster encounter with Novak Djokovic potentially awaits the Mallorcan in the quarterfinals.
