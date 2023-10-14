"Nothing will ever justify such barbarism" - Serena Williams’ ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou calls for peace amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently expressed his views on the ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine.

The Israel-Palestine conflict is one of the most complex and long-standing issues in the world. It involves historical, religious, political, and territorial disputes that have resulted in violence and suffering on both sides.

Recently, the situation has escalated again, with rocket attacks from Hamas and airstrikes from Israel causing hundreds of deaths and injuries. The international community has called for an immediate ceasefire and a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

In a social media post on Friday, October 13, Mouratoglou condemned the attacks on innocent civilians and called for peace and justice. He did not explicitly endorse or condemn either side. Instead, he focused on the human suffering and the need for peace.

“What happened on the 7th of October in Israel to poor innocent people is unacceptable, horrific, a tragedy that words cannot adequately describe. Nothing will ever justify such barbarism, and we have witnessed its epitome," Mouratoglou wrote.

"I stand for peace, and I stand against any form of terrorism. I deeply sympathize with all those people and their families who have gone through absolute horror, and I send my condolences to their families," he added.

Mouratoglou also said he was not taking sides but felt sorry for all the victims.

"Nothing justifies violence and terrorism. Whoever is the aggressor. There is no side taken, just feeling terribly sorry for all innocent victims around the world. What happened is unspeakable," he continued.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou on Instagram

Patrick Mouratoglou lauds Venus and Serena Williams' monumental impact in diversifying the sport

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

French coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently praised Serena and Venus Williams for their massive contribution to tennis, both in terms of diversifying the sport and inspiring millions of people worldwide.

Serena Williams retired from her brilliant career last year, while Venus continues to play on the WTA tour. The American was last seen at the 2023 US Open in New York.

Mouratoglou, who was Serena Williams’ coach for over a decade, highlighted the importance of the Williams sisters to tennis. He said that they not only opened doors for people of color but also became symbols of excellence.

"I think Serena and Venus Williams inspired a lot of African Americans and black people in general because before them it was difficult for people of colour to imagine themselves in that place," Mouratoglou said in an interview with CNN.

"They really opened a big gate for people of colour. Winning Grand Slams and making history like the two of them did, you start to think 'It's possible for me too.' That's the inspiration, that's what it's like. They're an inspiration to the world," he added.

Venus and Serena Williams have a remarkable 30 Grand Slam singles titles combined and dominated women's tennis for almost 15 years. The pair also won 14 Major titles as a doubles team and never lost a doubles final at Grand Slam events.

