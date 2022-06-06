Nottingham 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | Rothesay Open

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will be the cynosure of all eyes at the Rothesay Open, which got underway in Nottingham earlier on Monday. The 19-year-old Brit will be eager to make a mark in front of her home fans at the WTA 250 event, where she's received a wildcard.

The field is headlined by World No. 5 Maria Sakkari, Camila Giorgi, Alison Riske, and Caroline Garcia.

Without further ado, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Rothesay Open:

What is the Rothesay Open in Nottingham?

The women's event in Nottingham started in 1971 although it was discontinued after the 1973 edition. The tournament returned to the WTA calendar in 2015, with the grass season getting extended by a week. After being held as a WTA International tournament, it was upgraded to the WTA 250 level in 2021.

The event has been won by former World No. 1s Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova in the past. Johanna Konta triumphed last year, but will not be present to defend her title following her retirement from professional tennis in December.

A men's Challenger tournament will also be held simultaneously at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.

Venue

The Rothesay Open will be held on the outdoor grasscourts of the Nottingham Tennis Centre in Nottingham, United Kingdom.

Players

Maria Sakkari is the top seed at the Rothesay Open

The top four seeds in the 32-player field in Nottingham are Maria Sakkari, Emma Raducanu, Camila Giorgi, and Shuai Zhang.

Having bowed out in the second round of the French Open, World No. 5 Sakkari will be eager to make a strong start to her grasscourt campaign. She has a tricky opponent first up in the form of Camila Osorio.

For second seed Emma Raducanu, this will be her first competitive appearance at home since her US Open breakthrough last September. A second-round exit from the French Open prompted the youngster to take a wildcard into the event.

Raducanu, who made the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, will face World No. 55 Viktorija Golubic in the first round of the Rothesay Open.

Former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Camila Giorgi is seeded third and has drawn the 20-year-old Brit Sonay Kartal in her opener.

Fourth seed Shuai Zhang will face a qualifier in the first round.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Alison Riske, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Magda Linette round out the top eight seeds.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds at the Rothesay Open were held on Saturday, 4 June and Sunday, 5 June. The main draw action commenced on 6 June, with the grand finale scheduled for Sunday, 12 June.

Prize Money

The total financial commitment at the Rothesay Open is $251,750 while the prize money on offer is $239,477. The winner will take home a cheque of $33,200 and 280 ranking points.

Where to watch

Viewers from the US can catch all the action at the Rothesay Open live on Tennis Channel, while fans in the UK will be able to see it live on Amazon Prime Video. Canadians can watch the matches live on TSN. In Australia, the action will be broadcast on beIN Sports.

Live action can also be followed on TennisTV.

