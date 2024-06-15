Nottingham 2024: Emma Raducanu vs Francesca Jones preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Rothesay Open

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Francesca Jones

Date: Saturday, June 15

Round: Quarterfinals

Tournament: 2024 Rothesay Open

Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre, Nottingham, United Kingdom

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Grass (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $267,082

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - SkySports | Canada - TSN+

Emma Raducanu vs Francesca Jones preview

Raducanu at the 2024 Rothesay Open

Emma Raducanu will lock horns with compatriot Francesca Jones in a highly anticipated semi-final clash for the locals on Saturday, June 15 at the 2024 Rothesay Open.

Trending

Raducanu has had a spectacular run in Nottingham so far despite a sub-par 2024. She opened her campaign with an emphatic 6-1, 6-4 win over Ena Shibahara in the first round. She took on Daria Snigur in the second round and quickly went up a break. A second break proved decisive as she went on to comfortably seal the first set.

The impressive hitting from Raducanu's side of the court followed in the second with her very quickly going up 3-1 on the back of some tremendous baseline play. The break once again proved to be enough as she went on to serve out a 6-2, 6-2 win with a couple of powerful forehands.

Jones on the contrary kicked off her home campaign with an upset 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory over eighth seed Caroline Dolehide in the first round. She took on another American in the form of Ashlym Krueger in the second round. Kruger went up the break early, but Jones quickly evened the score. After surviving a tense couple of games, it was Jones' turn to go up the break courtesy of a scintillating lob. She went on to serve out the first.

Both Jones and Krueger were impressive on serve in the second, but a break in the final game of the set in favor of Krueger helped her send it into a decider. The pair exchanged a couple of breaks early in the third. A break to Jones in the eleventh game thanks to a Kruger unforced error, helped her seal an emphatic 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory.

Emma Raducanu vs Francesca Jones head-to-head

Emma Raducanu and Francesca Jones are yet to face off in professional competition and so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Francesca Jones odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu -700 -1.5 (-350) Over 18.5 (-+115) Francesca Jones +425 +1.5 (+220) Under 18.5 (-155)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Emma Raducanu vs Francesca Jones prediction

Francesca Jones at the 2024 Rothesay Open

An exciting match between Raducanu and Jones is on the cards for all British tennis fans with both players walking into it on the back of some good form.

Raducanu has dropped a paltry 9 games across both her matches in Nottingham so far and has looked destructive on serve. She's bossed play from the back of the court and has attacked the net whenever required.

Jones has impressed all week too just like her compatriot. Despite being taken the distance in her second round, she displayed great mental fortitude and wasn't afraid to take the risk.

Raducanu might just hold the slight edge given her form recently. Jones will have to make early inroads on the Raducanu serve if she is to have any chance. Keeping points short and approaching the net at regular intervals should be the call to action.

Pick: Emma Raducanu in straight sets.