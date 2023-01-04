Mats Wilander reckons Novak Djokovic can ill-afford to stay behind all-time Grand Slam title leader Rafael Nadal (22) after the Australian Open 2023.

Djokovic, 35, is returning to Melbourne Park after missing the 2022 edition owing to his medical exemption controversy over the COVID-19 vaccination. The Serb will hope to move level atop the Grand Slam title leaderboard by winning a record-extending tenth Australian Open title.

Nadal, meanwhile, is the defending champion, having won his second title at the tournament last year. A successful title defense will see the Spaniard go two clear of Djokovic on the all-time list ahead of the next Grand Slam at Roland Garros, where Nadal is a 14-time winner.

With Novak Djokovic losing to Nadal in the Roland Garros quarterfinals last year, Wilander told Euro Sports that going all the way in Melbourne would be the Serb's perfect response.

"The revenge he most probably wants will be winning in Melbourne. The race is back on. If he wins it. It's 22-22 (Grand Slams tally with Nadal). He has got to get to 22 before the French Open comes in May because Rafa might grab another one. You cannot lose in Melbourne and be 21, and Rafa gets to 23," Wilander said.

Explaining the significance of Djokovic's tenth Australian Open title, Wilander said that it would be right up there with Nadal's 14 Roland Garros triumphs. The former player said the achievement would be hugely impressive, as most players thrive on hardcourts as opposed to the red dirt.

"I think that in today's men's professional tennis, a lot of them have grown up on clay, but on hard courts, they are all experts," said Wilander. "I think that if you win 10 Australian Opens on hard courts, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis because everybody knows how to play on hard courts. So I think that achievement would be unbelievable. Nine is already unbelievable."

Djokovic holds an impressive 82-8 record at the Australian Open.

"Novak is the number one favourite for many reasons" - Mats Wilander on Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2023 chances

Novak Djokovic won his ninth Australian Open title in 2021.

Novak Djokovic has an enviable record at the Australian Open, last enduring defeat at the tournament against Hyeon Chung in the fourth round in 2018.

Considering the same, Wilander reckons that the Serb is a runaway favorite for the title, as the surface suits his game.

"I think Novak is the number one favourite for many, many reasons. I mean, obviously, one reason is that he's won the Australian Open nine times. The surface is perfect for him," Wilander said.

The three-time Australian Open winner added that Djokovic's game style makes him a perennial contender at Melbourne Park:

"When you play the way Novak plays, he doesn't have ups and downs. Everybody is not 100% ready in Australia. Some are very ready, some are not ready, and he is always somewhat ready. Somewhat ready for him means he's the favourite," he added.

Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final to win his ninth Australian Open title.

