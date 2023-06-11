Novak Djokovic commented on passing Rafael Nadal as the all-time leading Grand Slam singles titles winner with 23 Majors won.

Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, in the 2023 French Open final, winning the third Roland Garros of his career.

After breaking the record, Djokovic was asked how much it means to him to finally be in front of Nadal and Federer for the first time.

"Well, the truth is that I have always compared myself to these guys, because those two are the two greatest rivals I ever had in my career," Djokovic said in the post-match press conference.

"I have said it before many times that they have actually defined me as a player, and all the success that I have, you know, they have contributed to it, in a way, because of the rivalries and the matchups that we had," he added.

The Serb boasts a positive head-to-head record against both the Spaniard (30-29) and the Swiss (27-23).

"Countless hours of thinking and analyzing and what it takes to win against them on the biggest stage, you know, for me and my team, it was just those two guys were occupying my mind for the last 15 years quite a lot, in a professional sense," Djokovic answered with a laugh.

The 36-year-old was understandably elated with finally being ahead of Nadal and Federer.

"It's amazing to know that I'm one ahead of both of them in Grand Slams, with Rafa, but at the same time, everyone writes their own history. So, you know, I still think that everyone has a unique journey that they should embrace and stick to."

Djokovic is aware that he has marked the golden era of tennis, bringing Andy Murray into the equation as well, while talking about his experience as a part of the Big 3.

"But, of course, having the three of us, with Andy of course, as well, that we cannot forget, in the last 20 years, it's kind of reached the golden era of the men's tennis, as people like to call it.

"So I'm really grateful to be part of this group of guys," the 23-time Grand Slam champion added.

Novak Djokovic: I don't want to say that I am the GOAT

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic doesn't want to say that he is the greatest player of all time (GOAT), even after winning the record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud in the 2023 French Open final, which for many fans and pundits meant that he officially became the GOAT.

In the post-match press conference, the Serb was asked what being the greatest ever meant to him. His response was diplomatic and without any sign of excessive pride.

"I don't want to say that I am the greatest because I feel, I've said it before, it's disrespectful towards all the great champions in different eras of our sport that was played in a completely different way than it is played today," Djokovic explained.

The 36-year-old emphasized the greatness of players in their own eras.

"So I feel like each great champion of his own generation has left a huge mark, a legacy, and paved the way for us to be able to play this sport in such a great stage worldwide," he added.

