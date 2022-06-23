"Novak Djokovic is angry because he hasn’t won a Slam this year and the way he went out to Rafael Nadal at the French Open will have hurt him" - Greg Rusedski

Novak Djokovic's woes, which began at the Australian Open, have continued after the Serb lost to his arch rival Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Djokovic, who is yet to win a Grand Slam this season, will be fired up to win Wimbledon, according to former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski.

Speaking on Amazon Prime, Rusedski reckoned that the six-time Wimbledon champion remains angry and hurt because of the way events have turned out for him recently.

"Djokovic is angry because he hasn’t won a Slam this year and the way he went out to Rafa at the French Open will have hurt him," Rusedski said.

Despite starting as the underdog against Djokovic at Roland Garros, Nadal got the crowd behind him to register a fluent win en route to a 22nd Grand Slam title.

Weighing in on the competition that the 35-year-old could face at Wimbledon, the 1997 Wimbledon quarterfinalist asserted that Nadal, who had grappled with injury problems prior to winning the French Open, wouldn't be playing at SW19 if he wasn't totally fit.

"Rafa’s trying to go for the calendar Slam. He wouldn’t be showing up if his foot wasn’t 100 per cent and he was ready to go," Rusedski added.

"You have players who have the potential but winning is a totally different thing." - Rusedksi gives Novak Djokovic the edge over Matteo Berrettini

Novak Djokovic will be aiming for seventh Wimbledon title after a disappointing season

The 48-year-old opined that Novak Djokovic's mental strength would be the key at SW19 despite the fact that 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berretini's success at Stuttgart and Queen's Club this year made him "by far the best."

"Berrettini has been by far the best," Ruseski stated. "The problem you have is, you have players who have the potential but winning is a totally different thing. Making the finals is one thing, but you have to have this mindset that’s absolutely insane these days because of the big three or four we’ve had over the generations."

Djokovic will be aiming for his fourth straight Wimbledon title after winning the prestigious Grand Slam in 2018, 2019 and 2021 with the 2020 edition having been cancelled owing to COVID.

The Serb won his first Wimbledon title in 2011 after getting past Rafael Nadal, the defending champion, in four sets that year. Two successive wins over Roger Federer in 2014 and 2015 cemented Djokovic's place as one of the Wimbledon greats.

The Serb beat Kevin Anderson to win the 2018 final before overcoming Federer in an epic five-setter in 2019 after the Swiss maestro had two Championship points on his serve.

Matteo Berretini was unable to stop the 20-time Grand Slam champion from winning his sixth Wimbledon title last year.

A triumph at the Italian Open remains the only tournament that Djokovic has won this year.

